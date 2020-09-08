Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Proposed U.S. curbs on Chinese chipmaker SMIC could rattle supply chains

But analysts said the proposed restrictions would prevent American suppliers, such as Applied Materials, Lam Research Co and KLA Corp, from selling manufacturing machinery to SMIC and thereby prevent it from making advanced chips. Companies like Netherlands-based ASML, and Japan's Tokyo Electron and Advantest, might also restrict sales to SMIC if their governments follow a U.S. move.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:15 IST
ANALYSIS-Proposed U.S. curbs on Chinese chipmaker SMIC could rattle supply chains

Proposed U.S. export curbs on SMIC threaten to derail China's nascent but growing domestic semiconductor supply chain, and also hit American and Japanese companies who count the Chinese chipmaker as an important customer.

Reuters reported on Friday that the Trump Administration was considering barring U.S. companies from supplying goods and services to SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp), China's biggest chipmaker. SMIC shares plunged more than 22% on Monday before recovering only slightly, by 3%, on Tuesday.

The planned curbs come at a time when SMIC had been expected to more than double its spending this year to make higher-end chips, helped by $6.6 billion in funds from a secondary share listing in July and support from state firms. But analysts said the proposed restrictions would prevent American suppliers, such as Applied Materials, Lam Research Co and KLA Corp, from selling manufacturing machinery to SMIC and thereby prevent it from making advanced chips.

Companies like Netherlands-based ASML, and Japan's Tokyo Electron and Advantest, might also restrict sales to SMIC if their governments follow a U.S. move. The planned curbs could hit China's chip industry across the board.

SMIC filings say 65% of its revenue comes from Hong Kong and mainland China. Along with Huawei, it produces comparatively low-tech chips for a bevy of little-known Chinese firms. Analysts said only one Chinese-owed chipmaker, Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd, had the requisite know-how to absorb lost capacity from SMIC. As a result, most Chinese chip vendors would be forced to turn to the local factories of foreign manufacturers, most notably Taiwan's TSMC and UMC.

"If SMIC can't get access to U.S. technology, China will face an even harder, and maybe an impossible, climb to the cutting edge in semiconductors," Kevin Allison, director of research firm Eurasia Group, wrote in a note. The proposed SMIC restrictions also raised the possibility that Washington might target China's other chipmakers, which include Hua Hong, Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd, Changxin Memory Technologies Co Ltd.

President Donald Trump spoke of a "decoupling" of the U.S. and Chinese economies on Monday. SUPPLY SHOCKWAVES

The proposed U.S. curbs on SMIC could deal a blow to manufacturing machinery providers, like American firms Applied Materials, Lam Research and KLA, and Japan's Tokyo Electron. Aside from denting their current sales and service business, they could rob them of the opportunities presented by SMIC's expansion plans.

However this is unlikely to benefit rival chip equipment suppliers in China as none can fill the shoes of the more advanced foreign players, analysts say. However some Chinese suppliers were making advances. The likes of Naura Technology Group Co Ltd and Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc (AMEC), for example, were expected to become big equipment providers to SMIC in the years to come, but that future could now be under threat.

"One may think Chinese equipment and material suppliers would be further boosted due to de-Americanisation, which may be true in the long-term, but if SMIC's production lines are paralyzed, these Chinese equipment/materials would be of no use," wrote CLSA analyst Bin a research note. Naura and AMEC saw their share prices fall 9% and 10.1%, respectively, on Monday.

Paul Cheng, general manager at Taipei-based brokerage Masterlink Securities, said Taiwan's Winbond Electronics Corp and Macronix International Co Ltd might now be in a position to acquire SMIC's NOR flash memory business. Both companies' share prices rose on Monday. However that would run counter to Beijing's desire to boost homegrown chip production. It would also force Chinese chip companies to devote resources to switching foundries - a costly, time-consuming endeavor.

"It's doable, sure, but not without at least 12 months of work," said one executive at a Chinese chip vendor.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

'Don't kill your gran' - Britain sounds COVID alarm

British ministers and medics are urging the public to get serious again about the coronavirus after fears the outbreak was slipping out of control in some areas. Close to 3,000 new cases were recorded on Sunday and again on Monday - a sudde...

Russia, hit by coronavirus crisis, considers military spending cuts

Russia is considering cutting spending on the military as low oil prices and the coronavirus crisis have pummelled its economy, a document published by the finance ministry shows.The ministry has proposed the government cut state spending o...

Allen IntelliBrain Launches SKOOLPlus Innovative Workbooks to Reduce the Screen Time of Kids

KOTA, India, Sept. 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- ALLEN Career Institute Intellibrain announces the launch of an innovative set of workbooks called SKOOL for children from Grade 1 to 5, designed to accelerate brain development and improve IQ and cri...

Nalco in process of augmenting wind power capacity to 223.90 MW: CMD

State-run Nalco is in the process of increasing its wind power generation capacity to 223.90 mw by adding another project in Tamil Nadu at a capital expenditure of Rs 163 crore. National Aluminium Company Ltd Nalco has established wind powe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020