Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

Both the devices will now run MIUI 12 based on the latest iteration of Android that brings a host of new features such as Bubbles for multitasking, device controls, and the ability to manage conversations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-09-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 10:14 IST
Image Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi on Wednesday announced that the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be its first devices that will receive the Android 11 update, the latest version of Google's operating system.

"Combined with a series of smart features that come with MIUI 12, this update is fully optimized for effortless conversation management and seamless smart device control. Catering to users' expectations, Android 11 is now made available on Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro Global ROMs for developers and users to have an early glimpse of its smart features," the Chinese phone maker said in a press release.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED Display with 100 percent sRGB color gamut and 92.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. Both the phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage and run MIUI 12 based on Android OS. Further, they feature a 108-megapixel quad-camera module and 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

