Galaxy Watch Active 2 update brings new health, connectivity features

The latest software update for the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will bring new health, communication, and connectivity features to the smartwatch, Samsung announced on Thursday.

The update will initially be rolled out to Bluetooth versions of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and then to the LTE versions. It requires the latest version of the Galaxy Wearable app and Galaxy Watch Active 2 plugin.

As for the health features, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will offer Running Analysis, a standalone feature that provides a variety of detailed metrics to help users improve performance and reduce injury while running. Further, users can measure VO2max, an indicator of the maximum amount of oxygen a person can utilize during intense exercise.

Image Credit: Samsung

The update brings the Fall Detection feature to the Galaxy Watch Active 2. It recognizes potential falls and then provides the option to send an SOS notification to up to four pre-designated emergency contacts.

Currently, users receive notifications for emoticons and photos but with this new update, users will be able to view them directly from their wrist. The 'Smart Reply' feature provides suggestions to quickly respond to messages and images. This feature will be available in nine languages, including English, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.

Apart from this, the watch will automatically show the users' chat history whenever they receive a message. Currently, users can see only the specific message which the watch has received. To make conversations funnier, users can use AR Emoji and Bitmoji Stickers right from their watch.

Image Credit: Samsung

The latest software update also brings a more seamless music experience across devices, from a smartphone to the Galaxy Buds to the smartwatch. With the new scroll capture feature, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 users can take a screenshot from the smartwatch and it will be automatically sent their smartphone as an image.