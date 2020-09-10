Huawei MatePad T10 / T10s tablets arrive with Kids Corner, FHD display

Huawei has launched the MatePad T10 and Matepad T10s tablets with an octa-core processor, a dedicated kids space, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and the company's proprietary AppGallery.

The Huawei MatePad T10s has two variants- LTE and WiFi. The 3GB+64GB LTE version is priced at EUR 279.90 while the WiFi version is priced at EUR229.90. The tablet will also be available in 2GB+32GB memory configuration in early October and will carry a price tag of EUR249.90 for the LTE model and EUR209.90 for the WiFi model.

On the other hand, the Huawei MatePad T10 will be available in 2GB+32GB memory configuration and will be priced at EUR 159.90 for the WiFi version and EUR199.90 for the LTE model. Both models will go on sale later this month. In early October, a 2GB+16GB WiFi variant will also be released, carrying a price tag of EUR 159.90.

Huawei MatePad T10s

The Huawei MatePad T10s features a 10.1-inch FHD IPS display with 1920 x 1200-pixel resolutions. The display supports the Huawei ClariVu Display Enhancement technology and Huawei-developed Super-Resolution algorithm for an immersive viewing experience.

It is powered by Kirin 710A chipset paired with Mali G51 GPU and boots EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10. The device features a 5,100 mAh battery and features Harman Kardon-tunned dual-tone speakers, Huawei Histen 6.1 technology that enables support for 9.1-channel 3D surround sound and Bass Booster, all for a clear and powerful sound experience.

As for the cameras, the MatePad T10s houses a 5-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture. Connectivity features include WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, OTG, GPS/AGPS and a USB-Type C port.

Huawei MatePad T10

The Huawei MatePad T10 boasts a 9.7-inch HD IPS display with 1280 x 800-pixels resolution and is powered by the Kirin 710A SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and up to 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB.

Other specifications and features are similar to the MatePad T10s. Both the tablets come with TUV Rheinland-certified Eye Comfort Mode, eBook Mode, Dark Mode and Kids Corner that offers parental controls, posture alerts and other functions to provide a safe virtual environment to children.

The MatePad T10 and MatePad T10s come with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and Huawei AppGallery, in place of Google Mobile Services and Google apps.