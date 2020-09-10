Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huawei MatePad T10 / T10s tablets arrive with Kids Corner, FHD display

The MatePad T10 and MatePad T10s come with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and Huawei AppGallery, in place of Google Mobile Services and Google apps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 10-09-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 16:37 IST
Huawei MatePad T10 / T10s tablets arrive with Kids Corner, FHD display

Huawei has launched the MatePad T10 and Matepad T10s tablets with an octa-core processor, a dedicated kids space, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and the company's proprietary AppGallery.

The Huawei MatePad T10s has two variants- LTE and WiFi. The 3GB+64GB LTE version is priced at EUR 279.90 while the WiFi version is priced at EUR229.90. The tablet will also be available in 2GB+32GB memory configuration in early October and will carry a price tag of EUR249.90 for the LTE model and EUR209.90 for the WiFi model.

On the other hand, the Huawei MatePad T10 will be available in 2GB+32GB memory configuration and will be priced at EUR 159.90 for the WiFi version and EUR199.90 for the LTE model. Both models will go on sale later this month. In early October, a 2GB+16GB WiFi variant will also be released, carrying a price tag of EUR 159.90.

Huawei MatePad T10s

The Huawei MatePad T10s features a 10.1-inch FHD IPS display with 1920 x 1200-pixel resolutions. The display supports the Huawei ClariVu Display Enhancement technology and Huawei-developed Super-Resolution algorithm for an immersive viewing experience.

It is powered by Kirin 710A chipset paired with Mali G51 GPU and boots EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10. The device features a 5,100 mAh battery and features Harman Kardon-tunned dual-tone speakers, Huawei Histen 6.1 technology that enables support for 9.1-channel 3D surround sound and Bass Booster, all for a clear and powerful sound experience.

As for the cameras, the MatePad T10s houses a 5-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture. Connectivity features include WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, OTG, GPS/AGPS and a USB-Type C port.

Huawei MatePad T10

The Huawei MatePad T10 boasts a 9.7-inch HD IPS display with 1280 x 800-pixels resolution and is powered by the Kirin 710A SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and up to 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB.

Other specifications and features are similar to the MatePad T10s. Both the tablets come with TUV Rheinland-certified Eye Comfort Mode, eBook Mode, Dark Mode and Kids Corner that offers parental controls, posture alerts and other functions to provide a safe virtual environment to children.

The MatePad T10 and MatePad T10s come with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and Huawei AppGallery, in place of Google Mobile Services and Google apps.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Jaleel writes to LS Speaker over meet with ZP officials

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen AIMIM MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to seek clarification from Maharashtra chief secretary on why he has not been allowed to hold a meeting with...

NCOP Chief Whip calls for mechanism development for service delivery

National Council of Provinces NCOP Chief Whip Seiso Mohai has called for the urgent development of a mechanism that will ensure integrated service delivery in local government.Mohai said this after a presentation from MECs responsible for l...

Pompeo tells SE Asia to stand up to China, shun its firms

The United States top diplomat on Thursday urged Southeast Asian countries to stand up to maritime bullying by China and to reassess business deals with its state firms, adding to heated exchanges between two powers jostling for influence. ...

Uganda says to re-open airport and resume international flights on Oct. 1

Uganda said on Thursday it would reopen its sole international airport to commercial flights on Oct. 1, more than five months after its closure as a measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the East African nation.The move is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020