Business brief

Toshiba to launch 4K TV series * Expanding its product line in the 4K TV segment in the Indian market, Japanese brand Toshiba is introducing its range of QLED Full Array UHD and smart televisions

The new range would be available on all leading e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital and TataCliQ, from September 18, it said in a statement. Toshiba Televisions India COO Rishi Tandon said, "We are extremely elated to announce our next-generation Toshiba 4K televisions in India. As a reputed Global brand, our aim is to enhance the TV viewing experience of Indian consumers by offering bigger screen size televisions with ultimate technology in picture, sound, and AI-enabled smart features at pocket-friendly prices." Designed in Japan and Made in India, Toshiba's 4K TV series uses cutting-edge visual and audio technologies, it added.