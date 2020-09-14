LG WING official renders, specs leaked ahead of today's launch

LG Electronics is gearing up to launch its first Explorer Project smartphone, the LG WING, with a rotating dual-screen today at 10:00 AM (EDT). Ahead of the official unveiling, high-resolution renders and specifications of the upcoming phone have appeared online, giving a close up look at the phone's unique form factor.

The images which come courtesy of NextPit and Lets Go Digital reveal the overall design and multi-tasking modes on the LG Wing. The smartphone has two displays- a main display and a secondary display that appears when the main display is rotated 90 degrees in the clockwise direction.

Image Credit: Lets Go Digital

According to a report by Lets Go Digital, the LG WING sports a 6.8-inch OLED display and its secondary display is smaller than the main (4-inch in size) and has a screen ratio of 1.15:1. The phone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G octa-core processor coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

Further, NextPit provides a quick look at the various use-cases of the secondary display. The phone allows users to run two independent apps simultaneously, one on the main and the other on the secondary display. To access additional functions of an app on both the displays, there is a 'One App Extension Mode'. For instance, while using 'YouTube' users can access the content on the main screen and the playback control buttons on the secondary display.

Image Credit: NextPit

The LG WING houses a vertically-aligned triple camera module with a single LED flash and a 4,000mAh battery. It is expected to be priced at KRW 2 million (Approx. Rs 1,24,000).

The LG WING's release was initially scheduled for September 25 but according to the latest reports, the company has deferred the release to October 5.