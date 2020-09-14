Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG WING official renders, specs leaked ahead of today's launch

The LG WING houses a vertically-aligned triple camera module with a single LED flash and a 4,000mAh battery. It is expected to be priced at KRW 2 million (Approx. Rs 1,24,000).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-09-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 11:07 IST
LG WING official renders, specs leaked ahead of today's launch
Image Credit: Lets Go Digital

LG Electronics is gearing up to launch its first Explorer Project smartphone, the LG WING, with a rotating dual-screen today at 10:00 AM (EDT). Ahead of the official unveiling, high-resolution renders and specifications of the upcoming phone have appeared online, giving a close up look at the phone's unique form factor.

The images which come courtesy of NextPit and Lets Go Digital reveal the overall design and multi-tasking modes on the LG Wing. The smartphone has two displays- a main display and a secondary display that appears when the main display is rotated 90 degrees in the clockwise direction.

Image Credit: Lets Go Digital

According to a report by Lets Go Digital, the LG WING sports a 6.8-inch OLED display and its secondary display is smaller than the main (4-inch in size) and has a screen ratio of 1.15:1. The phone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G octa-core processor coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

Further, NextPit provides a quick look at the various use-cases of the secondary display. The phone allows users to run two independent apps simultaneously, one on the main and the other on the secondary display. To access additional functions of an app on both the displays, there is a 'One App Extension Mode'. For instance, while using 'YouTube' users can access the content on the main screen and the playback control buttons on the secondary display.

Image Credit: NextPit

The LG WING houses a vertically-aligned triple camera module with a single LED flash and a 4,000mAh battery. It is expected to be priced at KRW 2 million (Approx. Rs 1,24,000).

The LG WING's release was initially scheduled for September 25 but according to the latest reports, the company has deferred the release to October 5.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

JBM Auto bags order for supply of 116 buses from Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System

JBM Auto on Monday said it has bagged an order for supply of 116 BS-VI compliant AC low floor CNG buses from the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System. JBM Auto Ltd has bagged the countrys first BS-VI complaint AC low floor CNG bus or...

Parliament's responsibility to give message that country standing behind soldiers at borders: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that Parliament will give this strong message that the country is unitedly standing behind its brave soldiers guarding Indias borders, noting that doing so is the legislatures spec...

ICICI Lombard inks bancassurance tie up with Yes Bank

Private sector general insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd on Monday said it has entered into a bancassurance tie-up with Yes Bank for selling its insurance products. The partnership will provide the banks diverse customer b...

Second ODI loss a real punch in the guts for Australia: Warne

The 24-run loss to England in the low-scoring second ODI here must have been a real punch in the guts for Australia, says spin legend Shane Warne. After England posted 231 for nine on a surface on which runs were hard to come by, Australia ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020