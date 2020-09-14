Left Menu
Oppo unveils ColorOS 11 with India-first 'Low Battery Message' feature

Chinese smartphone company Oppo on Monday unveiled the latest version of its ColorOS operating system, ColorOS 11, that promises additional features like easier management of conversations and enhanced privacy settings along with the India-first 'Low Battery Message' option.

Chinese smartphone company Oppo on Monday unveiled the latest version of its ColorOS operating system, ColorOS 11, that promises additional features like easier management of conversations and enhanced privacy settings along with the India-first 'Low Battery Message' option. ColorOS 11, which starts rolling out in beta version from Monday, includes a 'Low Battery Message' feature that has been designed with inputs from users in India. It offers users the option to send a message when the phone battery drops to 15 per cent, displaying their current location to selected contacts.

"This allows users to share their status with families and friends when their phone is about to run out of battery. This special safety feature has been designed post inputs from users in India and is currently available only in the Indian market," a statement said. Speaking at the virtual global briefing, ColorOS Design Project Lead Lynn Ni said 28 models were upgraded to ColorOS 7 (the previous version) and that the company plans to keep up the momentum with the latest update. She added that as of last quarter, the number of ColorOS monthly active users worldwide had reached 370 million.

"In Q2 this year, Oppo's global shipments increased by 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter, becoming one of the top-five companies in the worldwide smartphone markets," she said. Ni added that in the European markets, Oppo's smartphone shipments grew 41 per cent year-on-year. "We also have good performance in countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Egypt and India." Oppo has over 45 million users in India.

Ni said the company is leaping from ColorOS 7 to ColorOS 11 to reflect that the phones upgrading to ColorOS 11 are running on Android 11, Google's latest operating system that is being rolled out on devices like Pixel. "In ColorOS 11, we worked with partners on features such as Google Lens on the camera and photo album, and integrated Google Assistant custom action on our devices to bring customised features designed for Oppo users.

"We're striving to offer a better experience to Oppo users, and to bring the Android 11 update to more Oppo smartphone users around the world," she added. ColorOS 11 beta version will be released on Find X2, Find X2 Pro and Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini edition from Monday, and Reno3 4G, Reno3 Pro 4G and F17 Pro from September 30.

"This is just the beginning...we will have 22 more devices starting to roll out from Q4 2020 to Q2 2021," she said. Ni added that for users in European Economic Area and EU, there will be a separate timeline on account of local policies. Oppo ColorOS Director of Product Planning Rex Zhang said the beta version is less stable and has some uncertainties.

"It's open for tech savvy users who are enthusiastic about exploring the new OS. However, for most people we recommend you wait for the official version which will be coming soon," he added. He noted that to maintain the quality of the beta version and to make sure that user feedback is carefully evaluated, the beta version is being released in a batch-by-batch approach, starting from markets like India and Indonesia specifically for the Find X2 series and Reno3 Pro users. Lucy Jin, head of partnerships at Google Lens, said Oppo is one of the company's largest and fastest growing OEM (original equipment manufacturer) partners. "This time round, we're excited to introduce a brand new Google Lens feature now available on certain Oppo models... We've incorporated the Lens translate feature into Oppo's iconic three finger screenshot flow," she said. This feature will be particularly useful in multilingual countries, Jin added.

ColorOS 11's Flexdrop feature allows users to multi-task, allowing them to watch video and text at the same time. The Super Power Saving Mode lets users select six apps to run in low-battery situations, while Battery Guard prevents damage from prolonged charging at unstable power voltages by learning user habits.

Among privacy features is Private System, which creates a separate system where a second version of apps and data runs independent of the original, and is accessible only via a separate fingerprint scan or password. To prevent malicious apps from accessing other apps' data, 'scoped storage' restricts apps' access to phone data, requesting user permission in order to do so..

