Programmatic Guaranteed adds support for Google Audiences

Programmatic Guaranteed has added support for Google Audiences to help marketers reach people with more precision. With this addition, marketers will get more control over how they execute their media buy and expanding access to premium inventory.

In Google's Display & Video 360, a platform through which marketers can manage digital media mix, Programmatic Guaranteed deals provide an automated buying solution and allow marketers to execute direct buys with publishers while eliminating manual processes.

Apart from improving reach and efficiency, the support for Google Audiences means that marketers can reach the specific groups of consumers who are most likely to be interested in their products and respond to their message based on Google's unique understanding of intent. This will subsequently help them drive higher Return on Investment (ROI).

"Support for Google Audiences works on all Programmatic Guaranteed deals with Google Ad Manager publishers. Access to affinity segments is available now and we will add support for in-market audiences in the coming months," Zinnia Zheng, Senior Product Manager, Display & Video 360 wrote in a blog post.

In addition to adding support for Google Audiences, Google is also bringing new reservation features to Programmatic Guaranteed. Now publishers and marketers can request or create a Makegood on a deal that fails to meet the originally agreed-upon terms or performance. After agreeing to the terms of the Makegood, marketers can accept and configure it like a typical Programmatic Guaranteed deal.

Further, marketers can set up the sponsorship by day part or percent of the share of voice, in addition to the cost-per-thousand impression (CPM) and cost-per day (CPD) sponsorships.

Google is also expanding access to the premium inventory. Now, Programmatic Guaranteed is available for publisher inventory on several popular third-party exchanges and the search giant promises access to even more premium reservation inventory that they can buy programmatically.

"With these new features, Programmatic Guaranteed will help you reach more of the people who are most likely to be interested in your products while giving you the same controls of direct reservations," the post further added.