Samsung unveils four new 0.7μm-Pixel ISOCELL image sensors

Samsung has added four new ISOCELL image sensors to its 0.7 micrometer (μm)-pixel product lineup- 108MP ISOCELL HM2, 64MP ISOCELL GW3, 48MP ISOCELL GM5 and 32MP ISOCELL JD1 to enable wider applications in the next-generation devices.

The new image sensors are up to 15-percent smaller than the 0.8μm sensors of the same resolution and reduce the height of the camera module by up to 10 percent. They incorporate Samsung's advanced ISOCELL Plus that retains the received light with a wall-like structure around the pixel and Smart-ISO technologies that fully utilizes the incoming light by intelligently adjusting the ISO accordingly for optimal exposure.

The latest 0.7μm products to be introduced later this year will adopt enhanced pixel technology, ISOCELL 2.0, with a boosted light sensitivity of up to 12 percent compared to the current ISOCELL Plus technology, the South Korean technology giant said in a press release on Tuesday.

Here are the key features of the newly-introduced image sensors:

ISOCELL HM2: The new 108-megapixel sensor features Super PD, a faster and more effective phase detecting autofocus solution. Just like the HM1 sensor, it comes with a nine-pixel binning technology and a 3x lossless zoom.

ISOCELL GW3: The 64-megapixel image sensor is nearly identical to Samsung's 0.8μm 48Mp image sensor in terms of size. It supports video recording at up to 4K resolution at 60 frames-per-second (fps).

ISOCELL GM5: The 48-megapixel image sensor has been designed specifically for telescoping or ultra-wide-angle cameras. It supports high-speed full-HD recording at 480fps in ultra-wide shots and when used as a 5x optical telescoping sensor for folded-zoom, it minimizes the camera bulge. Additionally, it offers a staggered-HDR feature that expedites image processing to deliver brighter and clearer images.

ISOCELL JD1: The industry's smallest 32-megapixel image sensor is an ideal solution for smartphones featuring bezel-less displays with punch-hole or pop-up selfie camera. It also offers staggered-HDR.

Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung said the newest ISOCELL HM2, GW3 and JD1 image sensors are currently in mass production while the company is sampling ISOCELL GM5 and will be mass-produced in the fourth quarter of this year.