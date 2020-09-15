Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung unveils four new 0.7μm-Pixel ISOCELL image sensors

The new image sensors are up to 15-percent smaller than the 0.8μm sensors of the same resolution and reduce the height of the camera module by up to 10 percent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-09-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 09:20 IST
Samsung unveils four new 0.7μm-Pixel ISOCELL image sensors
Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung has added four new ISOCELL image sensors to its 0.7 micrometer (μm)-pixel product lineup- 108MP ISOCELL HM2, 64MP ISOCELL GW3, 48MP ISOCELL GM5 and 32MP ISOCELL JD1 to enable wider applications in the next-generation devices.

The new image sensors are up to 15-percent smaller than the 0.8μm sensors of the same resolution and reduce the height of the camera module by up to 10 percent. They incorporate Samsung's advanced ISOCELL Plus that retains the received light with a wall-like structure around the pixel and Smart-ISO technologies that fully utilizes the incoming light by intelligently adjusting the ISO accordingly for optimal exposure.

The latest 0.7μm products to be introduced later this year will adopt enhanced pixel technology, ISOCELL 2.0, with a boosted light sensitivity of up to 12 percent compared to the current ISOCELL Plus technology, the South Korean technology giant said in a press release on Tuesday.

Here are the key features of the newly-introduced image sensors:

ISOCELL HM2: The new 108-megapixel sensor features Super PD, a faster and more effective phase detecting autofocus solution. Just like the HM1 sensor, it comes with a nine-pixel binning technology and a 3x lossless zoom.

ISOCELL GW3: The 64-megapixel image sensor is nearly identical to Samsung's 0.8μm 48Mp image sensor in terms of size. It supports video recording at up to 4K resolution at 60 frames-per-second (fps).

ISOCELL GM5: The 48-megapixel image sensor has been designed specifically for telescoping or ultra-wide-angle cameras. It supports high-speed full-HD recording at 480fps in ultra-wide shots and when used as a 5x optical telescoping sensor for folded-zoom, it minimizes the camera bulge. Additionally, it offers a staggered-HDR feature that expedites image processing to deliver brighter and clearer images.

ISOCELL JD1: The industry's smallest 32-megapixel image sensor is an ideal solution for smartphones featuring bezel-less displays with punch-hole or pop-up selfie camera. It also offers staggered-HDR.

Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung said the newest ISOCELL HM2, GW3 and JD1 image sensors are currently in mass production while the company is sampling ISOCELL GM5 and will be mass-produced in the fourth quarter of this year.

Samsung continues to pioneer innovations, such as ISOCELL Plus and Smart ISO, to deliver more pixels in a smaller package. Last year, Samsung introduced the industry's first 0.7μm-pixel image sensor and the first 108Mp sensors. Now we are bringing more of the advanced pixel technologies to mobile cameras in a variety of options that will enable high-resolution images and sleeker designs in a wider selection of tomorrow's mobile devices.

Yongin Park, executive vice president of the sensor business at Samsung Electronics

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Trump to host signing ceremony for Israel's historic deal with UAE, Bahrain

The White House will host a signing ceremony on Tuesday for Israel to establish diplomatic relationships with two important Islamic countries in the Middle East - the UAE and Bahrain, marking a notable diplomatic achievement for US Presiden...

ANALYSIS-After sweeping party poll, Japan's Suga faces tricky call on snap election

As Japans next prime minister, Yoshihide Suga will face an early, and difficult, leadership decision whether to call an general election before his honeymoon with voters fades or wait and risk seeing ratings slide.The decision will affect S...

Badminton-Thomas and Uber Cup postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19

This years Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Denmark have been postponed until 2021 after the withdrawal of several teams amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Badminton World Federation BWF said on Tuesday. South Korea and Indonesia pulled out of th...

Amazon to hire 100,000 to keep up with online shopping surge

Amazon will hire another 100,000 people to keep up with a surge of online orders. The company said Monday that the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles. Amazon said the jobs are not related...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020