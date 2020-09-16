U.S. to announce on Wednesday charges in computer intrusion campaigns related to China

U.S. to announce on Wednesday charges in computer intrusion campaigns related to ChinaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2020 03:48 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 03:48 IST
The U.S. Justice Department will announce on Wednesday "charges and arrests related to a computer intrusion campaign tied to the Chinese government," the department said in a statement on Tuesday.
Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich and other officials will take part in a news conference at 11 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) to make the announcement, it said. No other details were given.
