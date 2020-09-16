194 phishing incidents reported during Jan-Aug 2020: Dhotre

A total of 194 phishing incidents and two financial fraud incidents affecting ATMs, cards, point-of-sale (PoS) systems and Unified Payment Interface (UPI) were reported between January-August this year, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. As per the information reported to and tracked by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a total of 454, 472 and 194 phishing incidents were observed during the year 2018, 2019 and 2020 (till August) respectively, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. "Further, a total of 6, 4 and 2 financial fraud incidents affecting ATMs, Cards, Point-of- Sale (PoS) systems and Unified Payment Interface (UPI) have been reported during the year 2018, 2019 and 2020 (till August) respectively," he added.

Dhotre said cyber space is a complex environment of people, software, hardware and services on the Internet. "With a borderless cyberspace coupled with the possibility of instant communication and anonymity, the potential for misuse of cyberspace including identity theft, creation of fake e-mails and websites is a global issue," he added. He noted that the government has taken several steps to prevent such cyber security incidents and improving cyber safety in the country. CERT-In is working in coordination with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Banks to track and disable phishing websites, and it also issues alerts and advisories regarding latest cyber threats and countermeasures on regular basis to ensure safe usage of digital technologies. "Regarding securing digital payments, 37 advisories have been issued for users and institutions...Security tips have been published for users to secure their desktops, mobile/smart phones and preventing phishing attacks," he said.

In response to another query, Dhotre said 3,635 websites/webpages/accounts were blocked in 2019. He added that the number of websites/webpages/accounts blocked stood at 1,385 (2017) and 2,799 (2018).