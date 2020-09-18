Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 coming with Narzo 20 Series on Sept 21

Realme officially confirmed today that the Realme UI 2.0, the latest iteration of its customized Android skin will be unveiled alongside the Narzo 20 Series on September 21 at 12:30 PM.

The Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 will bring several new features and system improvements to enhance the smartphone experience for Realme users. These include customizable Dark Mode that offers Enhanced, Medium, and Gentle color schemes with varied darkness intensity, revamped notification panel, new styles and patterns to craft Always-on Display, privacy and security features and much more.

Talking about the Realme Narzo 20 Series, it will comprise three models, namely- Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro. The key specifications of all three models have been leaked ahead of the official launch.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro, the top model in the series, will come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core chipset, a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging, a 48MP quad-camera setup and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone is tipped to come in 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB memory configurations.

Narzo 20 is said to feature a 6.5-inch display, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 48MP triple camera module and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It is tipped to have 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB storage variants.

Lastly, the Narzo 20A will adopt a 6.5-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 665 chipset, a 12MP triple camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The device is tipped to come in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB memory configurations.