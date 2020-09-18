Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU looks to fast 5G, supercomputers to boost virus-hit economy

The European Commission on Friday urged the 27-country bloc to work together to speed up the rollout of fibre and 5G networks to boost the region's virus-hit economy and secure its technology autonomy. "We must therefore work together towards fast network rollout without any further delays." The Commission also proposed a recommendation to boost research and activities to develop new supercomputing technologies.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-09-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 19:35 IST
EU looks to fast 5G, supercomputers to boost virus-hit economy
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

The European Commission on Friday urged the 27-country bloc to work together to speed up the rollout of fibre and 5G networks to boost the region's virus-hit economy and secure its technology autonomy. EU countries should develop a best practices toolbox by March 30 with the aim of cutting cost and red tape, provide timely access to 5G radio spectrum and allow for more cross-border coordination for radio spectrum for 5G services, the EU executive said.

The coronavirus outbreak showed how important internet services and 5G are, European digital chief Margrethe Vestager said. "We have seen the current crisis highlight the importance of access to very high-speed internet for businesses, public services and citizens, but also to accelerate the pace towards 5G," she said in a statement. "We must therefore work together towards fast network rollout without any further delays."

The Commission also proposed a recommendation to boost research and activities to develop new supercomputing technologies. "Keeping up in the international technological race is a priority, and Europe has both the know-how and the political will to play a leading role," Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said in a statement.

The Commission is investing 8 billion euros ($9.46 billion)in the next generation of supercomputers. ($1 = 0.8452 euros)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

JK Congress urges govt to put off school reopening amid rising COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee JKPCC on Friday expressed concern over the safety of school children in view of the administrations decision to open government schools from Monday as the COVID-19 situation is at its peak, espec...

BCCI secy Shah satisfied with Sharjah Stadium's arrangements

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday expressed his satisfaction after inspection of arrangements at the Sharjah Stadium ahead of the start of 13th Indian Premier League. Sharjah will host 12 matches of the IPL and is one of the venues besi...

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals garners over Rs 95 cr from anchor investors

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd on Friday raised over Rs 95 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opens on Monday. It has been finalized to allocate&#160;28,05,880&#160;equity shares to 13&#160;anchor investors a...

EXCLUSIVE-International lenders back $9.5 bln financing for Russia's Arctic LNG 2 - document

International lenders have lined up about 9.5 billion in financial support for a Russian Arctic liquefied natural gas LNG project, a document seen by Reuters showed, even as such projects come under greater scrutiny over climate concerns. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020