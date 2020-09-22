Left Menu
Poco X3 to go on sale in India on Sept 29 via Flipkart; price starts at Rs 16,999

The Poco X3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU, the LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus that cools the device up to 6 degrees, up to 8GB RAM and up to 512GB expandable storage.

Updated: 22-09-2020 13:12 IST
Poco X3 to go on sale in India on Sept 29 via Flipkart; price starts at Rs 16,999

HIGHLIGHT

  • 120Hz Fullscreen display
  • Snapdragon 732G
  • 6000mAh Battery
  • 64MP Sony IMX682 Quad Cameras

The Poco X3 has gone official in India. Unlike the global variant, the Indian version comes with an expanded battery capacity of 6,000mAh and expanded memory up to 8GB.

The Poco X3 will be available in Shadow Grey and Cobalt Blue colors and in three memory configurations- 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB model priced at Rs 16,999, Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. It will go on sale starting September 29 via Flipkart.

Poco X3: Specs and features

Display

The Poco X3 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display comes with HDR 10 and Widevine L1 certification to deliver a seamless watching experience.

Performance

The Poco X3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU, the LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus that cools the device up to 6 degrees, up to 8GB RAM and up to 512GB expandable storage.

The massive 6,000mAh battery is claimed to last up to two days on a single charge and supports 33W fast-charging and Middle Middle Tab (MMT) technology that escalates the charging speed by up to 26 percent.

The phone boots POCO Launcher 2.0 based on MIUI 12.

Camera

The rear quad camera set-up on the Poco X3 includes a main 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, A 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The rear camera offers new filters including Gold Vibes Mode, Cyberpunk Mode and AI Skyscaping 3.0, Kaleidoscope Mode and Pro Mode.

On the front, it features a 20-megapixel selfie camera with AI Portrait mode.

Others

The Poco X3 comes with Game Turbo 3.0 with performance mode, network and sound quality optimization and voice changer for a full-throttle gaming experience. For an immersive sound experience, you get dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio and Qualcomm aptX HD that offers a high-quality wireless HD sound, 24-bit music quality over Bluetooth and extremely minimal sound distortion.

Other features onboard the phone include - 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP53 splash-proof rating, IR Blaster, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

