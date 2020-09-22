Left Menu
Development News Edition

TRAI recommends forming multi-stakeholder body to assist DoT in monitoring net neutrality rules

"The DoT may establish a multi-stakeholder body (MSB) to ensure that Internet Access Providers adhere to the provisions of net neutrality in their license," TRAI said in its recommendations. The proposed body would be responsible for providing support to DoT in creating and maintaining repository of traffic management practices, investigate complaints regarding violation of net neutrality, submitting reports based on monitoring of internet services, probe of incidents, and review of reports submitted by its members.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:51 IST
TRAI recommends forming multi-stakeholder body to assist DoT in monitoring net neutrality rules
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sector regulator TRAI on Tuesday suggested that the Telecom Department should establish a multi-stakeholder body to ensure that internet providers adhere to the provisions of net neutrality, as it spelt out the broad contours of the proposed panel. The role of the multi-stakeholder body would be to provide advice and support to Department of Telecom (DoT) in monitoring and enforcement of net neutrality principles, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said.

Releasing its detailed recommendations on 'Traffic management practices and multi-stakeholder body for net neutrality', the two aspects enshrined in the net neutrality principles, TRAI said the proposed panel should comprise all telecom service providers and internet providers and other stakeholders such as content providers, researcher, academic and technical community, civil society organisations, consumers, and the government. "The DoT may establish a multi-stakeholder body (MSB) to ensure that Internet Access Providers adhere to the provisions of net neutrality in their license," TRAI said in its recommendations.

The proposed body would be responsible for providing support to DoT in creating and maintaining repository of traffic management practices, investigate complaints regarding violation of net neutrality, submitting reports based on monitoring of internet services, probe of incidents, and review of reports submitted by its members. It can also help in recommending suitable technical standards and methodologies on matters pertaining to best practices to be adopted for internet traffic management.

"The functions of the MSB would be to perform the tasks of compilation and harmonisation of traffic management practices across all internet access service providers, maintain and publish repository of traffic management practices...," TRAI said in a statement. It would also help prepare the technical standards and define methodologies in matters pertaining to net neutrality.

TRAI suggested that the MSB could be set up by DoT as a non-profit entity. Further, it may start by registering all licensed service providers as mandatory members, and then invite other stakeholders to become its members. The body may further modify or define its structure and procedures with the approval of the Telecom Department, the regulator said.

TRAI's recommendations also talk of process for creation of a repository of reasonable and necessary traffic management practices that internet players can adopt for managing traffic on their networks. "The DoT may define the process for creation and maintenance of a repository of reasonable TMPs (Traffic Management Practices)," it said.

This work shall be managed with the help of the MSB. "The DoT may frame a policy for internet access service providers to inform affected users regarding the impact of applied traffic management practices," TRAI said, adding that players should be required to maintain a "complete and accurate record" of instances of application of traffic management rules for future reference.

The net neutrality principles prohibit service providers from discriminating against internet content and services by blocking, throttling or according preferential higher speeds. Simply put, this means that entire internet traffic should be available to everyone on equal terms without general discrimination.

Earlier, the government had accepted TRAI's recommendations on net neutrality with slight modifications to the regulator's suggestion, and had then approached it for additional views on nuances like traffic management practices (TMPs) and multi-stakeholder body.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Dominic Purcell teases 'Prison Break' season 6

Actor Dominic Purcell has claimed that the sixth installment of his popular action drama Prison Break has been greenlit. The Fox series followed Micheal Scofield Wentworth Miller, an engineer who installs himself in a prison he helped desig...

MP farm loan waiver: Nath seeks apologies of CM, Jyotiraditya

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday said the Madhya Pradesh governments confession in the Legislative Assembly that 26.95 lakh farmers were benefited from the previous Congress-led dispensations farm loan waiver scheme has exposed ...

Analysis: Premier League breaks record with 44 goals

A stoppage-time goal by Gabriel Jesus did more than just clinch a significant win for Manchester City at Wolverhampton. It capped a record-breaking round of scoring in the English Premier League, too.A total of 44 were scored in a wild seco...

'World Solar Bank aims to infuse USD 10 bn in solar projects in ISA member countries'

The World Solar Bank aims to infuse USD 10 billion in solar energy projects in countries which are members of the International Solar Alliance ISA, a senior official said on Tuesday. Participating in a webinar organised by the India Energy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020