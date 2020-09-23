Ukraine police website shut down after hackers gain access

Left Menu
Ukraine's national police website has been temporarily shut down after it was hacked by persons unknown who published false information on the site, the police said on Wednesday. "Today at 11:45 an unauthorized interference in the work of the official website of the National Police was recorded," the force said in a Facebook post. "As a result, inaccurate information was spread on some websites of the regional police departments."

No further details were given. Ukraine and its institutions have been the victims of repeated cyber attacks, including an incident in 2019 in which a virus was downloaded in a tax accounting programme and spread to wreak havoc around the globe.

In January, Ukraine's top state security body acknowledged that some citizens' personal data had been leaked from a portal advertising jobs for government employees.

