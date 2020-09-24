Left Menu
NEHU innovators develop book sanitisation machine

The book sanitising machine was invented by a team of innovators of the Department of Biomedical Engineering and the Department of Basic Sciences and Social Sciences of NEHU, a Central university. Dr Aseem Sinha, one of the members of the product development team said, "This sanitising machine functions in an auto-controlled mode to sanitise all kinds of reading materials without causing any kind of damage to the material." Sinha said it is a composite machine using ultraviolet (uv) rays and heat technology to sanitise books.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 24-09-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 11:53 IST
NEHU innovators develop book sanitisation machine
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A team of innovators of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) here has developed a book sanitization machine to deal with COVID-19 infections through books, officials said on Thursday. The book sanitizing machine was invented by a team of innovators of the Department of Biomedical Engineering and the Department of Basic Sciences and Social Sciences of NEHU, a Central university.

Dr. Aseem Sinha, one of the members of the product development team said, "This sanitizing machine functions in an auto-controlled mode to sanitize all kinds of reading materials without causing any kind of damage to the material." Sinha said it is a composite machine using ultraviolet (UV) rays and heat technology to sanitize books. He said the machine can sanitize up to 150 books in one cycle of about 45 minutes for 20 paise per book.

NEHU Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Srivastava inaugurated the book sanitizing machine at the central library of the university on Wednesday. Prof Srivastava said, "The development of such a sanitizing machine was a fantastic fusion of library, a place to provide knowledge and the School of Technology, the place to convert that knowledge into the means for social benefit." He also came out with the acronym 'ABSCoM' for the machine.

Training has been imparted to the library staff to operate the machine, officials said. NEHU Librarian In-charge Dr. F R Sumer said the device was felt necessary, about two months ago to manage the handling of the books and other reading materials, while in circulation among the students and other users, especially in the post lockdown situation.

The idea behind inventing this machine is to ensure a corona-free environment in the University library for safe use of the books under circulation, he said.

