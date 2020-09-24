Samsung Galaxy F41 with sAMOLED display, 6,000mAh battery coming on Oct 8

Left Menu
24-09-2020
Samsung will launch its first F-Series smartphone, the Galaxy F41, on October 8 in India, reveals a Flipkart teaser page for the upcoming phone.

According to the teaser page, the Galaxy F41 will feature a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and a triple camera setup at the back. It will boast a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and will be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery. The Flipkart teaser reveals no other details about the upcoming F-series phone.

However, the Geekbench and Google Play Console listings have recently confirmed that the Galaxy F41 will be powered by Exynos 9611 processor paired with Mali G72 GPU and 6GB RAM.

Further, recent leaks suggest that the phone will have a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution. It is said to pack 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage. The Galaxy F41 will boot Android 10 with OneUI skin on top.

Last week, popular tispster Ishan Agarwal shared the pictures of the Galaxy F41's user manual, revealing its complete design. As per the manual, the phone will come with dual speakers, an earphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

