Scoreboard: KXIP vs RCB

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday.

Kings XI Punjab Innings Lokesh Rahul not out 132 Mayank Agarwal b Chahal 26 Nicholas Pooran c de Villiers b Dube 17 Glenn Maxwell c Finch b Dube 5 Karun Nair not out 15 Extras: (B-2 LB-4 W-4 NB-1) 11 Total: (For 3 wkts in 20 overs) 206 Fall of Wickets: 1/57 2/114 3/128 Bowling: Umesh Yadav 3-0-35-0, Dale Steyn 4-0-57-0, Navdeep Saini 4-0-37-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-25-1, Washington Sundar 2-0-13-0, Shivam Dube 3-0-33-2.