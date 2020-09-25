Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar, Instinct Solar with Power Glass solar charging lens launched

Smart wearables maker Garmin has launched two solar-powered smartwatches, the Fenix 6 Pro Solar and the Instinct Solar, in India. Both watches come with built-in sports apps and Power Glass solar charging lens and Power Manager that gives them an unprecedented battery life.

The Fenix 6 Pro Solar Stainless Steel version (White) is priced at Rs 99,990 while the Carbon-Graphite variant (Black) is priced at Rs 89,990. On the other hand, the Garmin Instinct Solar regular model carries a price tag of Rs 42,090 while the Instinct Solar Camo Edition which comes in graphite and lichen color options is priced at Rs 47,490.

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar and Instinct Solar watches are available via Amazon.in, Garmin online store, Flipkart and other leading online and offline retail stores across the country.

Fenix 6 Pro Solar

The Fenix 6 Pro Solar is a rugged smartwatch featuring a 1.3-inch always-on display and Garmin Power Glass solar charging lens.

Pic: Fenix 6 Pro Solar

The watch comes with a built-in sports app with upgraded activity profiles to track trail running, swimming, running, biking, hiking, rowing, skiing, golfing, surfing, indoor climbing and more sports modes. The watch monitors heart rate and sends alerts if the rate stays too high or too low while the user is at rest.

Instinct Solar

The Garmin Instinct Solar sports a 0.9-inch MIP display with 128 x 128 pixels and scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla glass. Garmin claims the watch is tested to the U.S. military standard 810 for thermal, shock and water resistance up to 100 meters.

For health and wellness, the watch comes with multiple sports modes including running, cycling, swimming, climbing, skiing, rowing, weightlifting and yoga. It is equipped with Garmin Elevate optical heart rate sensor to continuously monitor users' heart rate conditions and provide feedback, a pulse OX sensor for sleep monitoring and a body battery energy monitor.

Pic: Instinct Solar Camo Edition

The Garmin Instinct Solar comes with GPS, GLONASS and galileo; Bluetooth, ANT+ and is compatible with Android and iOS devices. The solar-powered battery is claimed to last up to 54 days in smartwatch mode and 38 hours in GPS mode.