MI vs RCB scoreboard

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-09-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 21:41 IST
IPL logo Image Credit: ANI

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings: Devdutt Padikkal c Pollard b Boult 54 Aaron Finch c Pollard b Boult 52 Virat Kohli c Sharma b Chahar 3 AB de Villiers not out 55 Shivam Dube not out 27 10 1 3 270.00 Extras: (LB-7, W-3) 10 Total: (for 3 wickets in 20 overs) 201 Fall of wickets: 1-81, 2-92, 3-154 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-34-2, James Pattinson 4-0-51-0, Rahul Chahar 4-0-31-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-42-0, Krunal Pandya 3-0-23-0, Kieron Pollard 1-0-13-0.

