Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany "moving in right direction" on Huawei curbs, U.S. official says

Germany's decision to restrict Chinese mobile equipment maker Huawei is the right approach, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday, urging Berlin to support the NATO alliance by removing Chinese technology from European next-generation mobile networks. Keith Krach, U.S. undersecretary of state for economic affairs, said he had met German officials and executives during his current tour of Europe.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-09-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 14:31 IST
Germany "moving in right direction" on Huawei curbs, U.S. official says
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Germany's decision to restrict Chinese mobile equipment maker Huawei is the right approach, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday, urging Berlin to support the NATO alliance by removing Chinese technology from European next-generation mobile networks.

Keith Krach, U.S. undersecretary of state for economic affairs, said he had met German officials and executives during his current tour of Europe. "We are seeing things moving in the right direction in Germany ... There is really no future with Huawei," he told reporters during an online forum.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday all times GMT 1048 SVITOLINA SURVIVES ZARAZUA SCAREThird seed Elina Svitolina, who lifted the Strasbourg title on Saturday, was hande...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Vaccine hopesResults from an early safety study of Modernas coronavirus vaccine candidate in older adults showed that it produced virus-neutralizing antibodies at levels similar to...

Germany finds two more swine fever cases, one in new area

Two more cases of African swine fever ASF have been confirmed in wild boars in the eastern German state of Brandenburg, with one found outside the area of the first discoveries, the federal agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.One new dis...

Restricted functioning of Delhi HC to continue till Oct 8

The Delhi High Court Wednesday decided to extend its restricted functioning till October 8 in view of the persisting coronavirus pandemic in the national capital. The Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court decided to extend the restricted fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020