Germany moves to toughen Huawei oversight - sources

European governments have been reviewing market leader Huawei's role in the building of their networks following pressure from the United States, which says it poses a security threat because, among other concerns, Chinese companies and citizens must by law aid the state in intelligence gathering. Restricting Huawei is the right approach, a senior U.S. official said, urging Berlin to support its NATO allies by removing Chinese technology from its next-generation networks.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The German government is planning tougher oversight of telecoms network vendors that, while stopping short of a ban on Huawei, will make it harder for the Chinese company to keep a foothold in Europe's largest market.

Some coalition and government sources said on Wednesday that agreement had been reached in principle to extend scrutiny of a vendor's governance and technology to Radio Access Networks (RAN) powering next-generation 5G services, in addition to the more sensitive core. Yet not all government departments were on board, with the Economy Ministry saying talks on the proposed regulatory regime "are continuing and have not been completed".

The Handelsblatt daily reported earlier that, after two years of wrangling, Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition had agreed on a formula for how to handle so-called high-risk vendors in a proposed IT security law. European governments have been reviewing market leader Huawei's role in the building of their networks following pressure from the United States, which says it poses a security threat because, among other concerns, Chinese companies and citizens must by law aid the state in intelligence gathering.

Restricting Huawei is the right approach, a senior U.S. official said, urging Berlin to support its NATO allies by removing Chinese technology from its next-generation networks. "We are seeing things moving in the right direction in Germany ... There is really no future with Huawei," said Keith Krach, the U.S. undersecretary of state for economic affairs who has visited Berlin and Brussels in recent days.

Huawei denies it poses a security risk. It said it could not comment on a measure that was still being drafted but highlighted its 30-year track record of delivering safe networks and transparent cooperation with the German authorities. "We cannot identify any comprehensible reasons for restricting our market access," Huawei's German spokesman said.

German officials say that, while Britain has formally banned Huawei and France will informally exclude it, Germany will eventually strangle it in red tape. "The outcome is the same," one senior security official has told Reuters. POLITICAL JUDGEMENTS

Scrutiny of vendors would include up-front and ongoing assessments by Germany's cybersecurity watchdog and intelligence services, subject to a judgment from key government departments on whether a vendor is trustworthy, some sources said. Exactly who has a seat at the table for that political call remains a subject of debate.

The compromise still needs to be drafted into a legal text: "We hope that cabinet can adopt this in October, or at the latest in November," said one coalition source. Germany's three mobile network operators - Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland - are all clients of Huawei and have argued that ripping out and replacing its equipment would be costly.

Market leader Deutsche Telekom's 5G network in Germany, built largely with Huawei equipment, already reaches 50% of the population and by the time the IT Security law is likely to take effect, it is expected to largely be complete. Huawei has a global market share in network gear of 28%, followed by Nokia of Finland on 15% and Sweden's Ericsson on 14%, according to consultancy Dell'Oro.

