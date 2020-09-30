Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook overhauls Instagram messaging, enabling cross-app chats with Messenger

Antitrust experts have raised concerns that weaving the services together could make it more difficult for regulators to break up the company. Chudnovsky said no new categories of user data would be swapped between Instagram and Messenger beyond what was already shared, as both messaging services have relied on the same back-end infrastructure for years.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 17:30 IST
Facebook overhauls Instagram messaging, enabling cross-app chats with Messenger
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it would start replacing the direct messaging service within Instagram with a version of its Messenger app, the first major step in its plan to tie together messaging across its suite of apps.

The move enables users of each service to find, message and hold video calls with contacts on the other without needing to download both apps. It also introduces features like custom emojis and themes that have been mainstays on Messenger but were not previously available in Instagram's minimalist messaging product, along with new features like disappearing messages.

If users accept the update, the messaging icon in Instagram will change to the Messenger logo. As on Messenger, Instagram users - who have not been able to forward messages - will be able to do so to a maximum of five people at a time. "The goal of this exercise is to get to the point where we build something once and then it works across, so we don't have to repeat the same thing multiple times," said Messenger chief Stan Chudnovsky.

An initial launch will begin on Wednesday in a few unspecified countries and then be rolled out globally soon. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg first announced a vision for cross-app messaging early last year. The company eventually aims to integrate WhatsApp and extend end-to-end encryption across all three services.

The move is likely to figure in antitrust deliberations over Facebook's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, which are the subject of several probes. Antitrust experts have raised concerns that weaving the services together could make it more difficult for regulators to break up the company.

Chudnovsky said no new categories of user data would be swapped between Instagram and Messenger beyond what was already shared, as both messaging services have relied on the same back-end infrastructure for years.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Farewell, Fido: U.S. cities see boom in pet cemeteries

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Jim LaMars border collie, KC, died in 2012, he had her cremated and kept the remains with him in his California home.At the time, he had few other options in the area a...

Top European automakers linked to deforestation in Paraguay's Chaco - Earthsight

Environmental group Earthsight said on Wednesday it has linked some of Europes largest carmakers to the deforestation of the Chaco, a dry forest region of Paraguay home to jaguars and one of the last uncontacted indigenous groups in the wor...

FACTBOX-How strongly can Libya's oil rebound?

A blockade on Libyas oil facilities has been partially lifted, allowing a gradual reopening of some ports and fields, but obstacles and uncertainties complicate a full recovery. WHY WAS LIBYAS OIL BLOCKADEDThe blockade on most of Libyas oil...

Govt cuts natural gas price by 25 pc to $1.79

The government on Wednesday slashed the rate at which most of the natural gas produced in India is sold by a steep 25 per cent to USD 1.79Gas produced by state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC and Oil India from areas given to them on no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020