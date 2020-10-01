Soccer-Midtjylland, Salzburg and Krasnodar reach Champions League group stage
Denmark's Midtjylland, Austria's Salzburg and Russian side Krasnodar clinched the last three berths in the Champions League group stage after winning their playoff ties on Wednesday. Salzburg eased to a 3-1 home win over Maccabi Tel Aviv on the night for a 5-2 overall victory, with striker Patson Daka scoring twice. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond)Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 02:38 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 02:28 IST
Denmark's Midtjylland, Austria's Salzburg and Russian side Krasnodar clinched the last three berths in the Champions League group stage after winning their playoff ties on Wednesday. Midtjylland earned a comeback 4-1 win over Slavia Prague following a goalless draw in the first leg, with Alexander Scholz netting a twice-taken penalty to put them in the driving seat before Frank Onyeka and Anders Dreyer completed the rout.
Krasnodar ground down PAOK Salonika 4-2 on aggregate after a 2-1 win in Greece, with Frenchman Remy Cabella sealing their passage after Omar El Kaddouri had cancelled out a freakish Giannis Micahilidis own goal. Salzburg eased to a 3-1 home win over Maccabi Tel Aviv on the night for a 5-2 overall victory, with striker Patson Daka scoring twice.
(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond)
