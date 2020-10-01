Nest Audio smart speaker is 75 pct louder than original Google Home

At the 'Launch Night In' event, Google unveiled Nest Audio, its latest smart speaker and the successor to the original Google Home alongside the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G.

The Google Nest Audio is claimed to be 75 percent louder and has a 50 percent stronger bass than the original Google Home smart speaker. The new smart speaker comes in Chalk, Charcoal, Sand, Sky and the all-new Sage color options and is priced at USD99.99. Starting October 5, Nest Audio will go on sale in the U.S., Canada and India via Google Store and other retailers and will be available at retail stores in 21 countries starting October 15.

Nest Audio: Features

Nest Audio features a 19mm custom-designed tweeter for high-frequency, distortion-free coverage and a 75mm mid-woofer for stronger bass. There are three far-field microphones and a two-stage mic mute switch button to physically turn off the microphones. Google says the enclosure is made from 70 percent recycled plastic.

Under the hood, it features a quad-core A53 processor clocked at 1.8GHz and a high-performance machine learning hardware engine. In the U.S., the Google Assistant on Nest Audio learns the most common music commands and responds two times faster than the original Google Home, all thanks to a dedicated machine learning chip.

With Media EQ, Nest Audio automatically tunes itself to whatever you're listening to- music, podcasts, audiobooks or even a response from Google Assistant while the Ambient IQ feature enables the smart speaker to adjust the volume of Assistant, news, podcasts and audiobooks based on the background noise.

Connectivity options on Nest Audio include WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant built-in and a DC power jack