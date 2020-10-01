Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN shipping agency says cyber attack disables website

U.N. shipping agency the International Maritime Organization (IMO) said on Thursday its website and intranet had been disabled by a sophisticated cyber attack and its IT specialists had shut down key systems to prevent further damage.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-10-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:49 IST
UN shipping agency says cyber attack disables website

U.N. shipping agency the International Maritime Organization (IMO) said on Thursday its website and intranet had been disabled by a sophisticated cyber attack and its IT specialists had shut down key systems to prevent further damage. This is a crucial time for the IMO, which is responsible for regulating shipping and is currently working on ways to reduce carbon emissions from the sector, with a virtual session of its Maritime Environmental Protection Committee slated to take place later this year.

The IMO said services had been affected since Sept. 30, especially on its website, www.imo.org, and the London-headquartered body was working with U.N. IT and other security experts to restore services and identify the source of the attack. "The interruption of service was caused by a sophisticated cyber attack against the organization’s IT systems that overcame robust security measures in place. IMO IT technicians shut down key systems to prevent further damage from the attack," it said in a statement, adding it was "enhancing systems to prevent recurrence".

An IMO spokesperson added that its secretariat continued to function and one of its committee meetings was taking place this week via an external platform that allowed for simultaneous translation. The spokesperson added that internal and external emails continued to work normally and that the organisation was working to restore access to public documents.

Earlier this week, France's CMA CGM, one of the world's biggest container lines, said it had shut down access to its online services after a cyber attack targeted the group's peripheral servers.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Three of six people who raped an Assam woman arrested

Three of six people, who allegedly raped a guest woman worker in nearby Tirupur district, were arrested on Thursday, police said. Search is on for the others,they said.The 22-year-old woman, hailing from Assam and staying at Sarsavanapatti ...

Horse racing-Champion jockey Murphy tests positive for cocaine

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy has tested positive for cocaine, the Professional Jockeys Association said in a statement on Thursday. The 25-year-old Irishman, who could be banned for six months, denied taking the drug and is awaiting the res...

Punjab: Daily monitoring of COVID patients in home isolation from Friday

Asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic COVID-19 patients in home isolation will be monitored in Punjab from Friday with the state government engaging a consortium of professional home healthcare companies for their regular monitoring, a senior...

Replace UP chief minister or impose president's rule, demands Mayawati

Raising questions over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday demanded that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath be replaced or the presidents rule imposed in the state. Referring to deaths of two women in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020