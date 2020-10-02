Microsoft expands Surface lineup; adds Laptop Go and updated Pro X

Microsoft has added two new members to the Surface family, the Surface Laptop Go featuring a 12.4-inch touchscreen and the updated Surface Pro X featuring the Microsoft SQ 2 next-generation custom processor.

The new Surface Laptop Go and Surface Pro X are available for pre-order in select markets via Microsoft Store and other major retailers with shipping to commence on October 13.

The Surface Laptop Go comes in Ice Blue, Sandstone and Platinum color options and in three configurations- 4GB+64GB eMMC base model priced at USD550, 8GB+128GB at USD700 and 8GB+256GB SSD at USD 900. On the other hand, the new Surface Pro X is priced at USD1500 for the 16GB RAM+256GB SSD model and USD1800 for the 16GB RAM+512GB SSD model. It will be available in Matte Black and Platinum color options.

In India, the updated Surface Pro X 16/256GB LTE model is priced at Rs 1,49,999 and the 16/512GB LTE model is priced at Rs 1,78,999.

Microsoft said it is expanding its lineup of Surface devices and accessories to 11 new European markets including Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia.

Surface Laptop Go: Specifications

The Surface Laptop Go has a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 1536 x 1024-pixels resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the laptop features the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Processor along with Intel UHD Graphics and 4GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM. For storage, you get a 64GB eMMC drive or 128GB/256GB of SSD.

Laptop Go comes with a built-in 720p HD f2.0 front-facing camera, dual far-field Studio Mics, Dolby Audio-powered speakers, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 1 x USB-C and 1 x USB-A port, a 3.5 mm audio jack and one Surface Connect port. Further, the 128GB and 256GB models feature a fingerprint power button for a quick and secure sign-in. The Surface Laptop Go is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 13 hours and supports fast charging.

Surface Pro X: Specifications

The new Surface Pro X is an upgraded version of the original Surface Pro X which was introduced back in October 2019. It comes with a 13-inch PixelSense Display with 2880x1920-pixels resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio.

While the original Surface Pro X came with the Microsoft SQ1 processor paired with Adreno 685 GPU, the updated model features the Microsoft SQ 2, claimed to be the fastest processor in its class, paired with Adreno 690 GPU.

The Surface Pro X offers 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM options and 128, 256, or 512GB of removable SSD. Other features include a 5MP front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video, a 10MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD and 4k video, dual far-field Studio Mics and 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio sound.

For connectivity, you get 2 x USB-C port, 1 x Surface Connect port, Surface Keyboard port, Wi-Fi 5: 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Snapdragon X24 LTE modem, Gigabit LTE Advanced Pro with nanoSIM and eSIM support, GPS and GLONASS. Surface Pro X is claimed to offer up to 15 hours of battery life.