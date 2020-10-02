Left Menu
Development News Edition

Intel wins second phase of contract to help Pentagon develop chips

Intel Corp on Friday said that it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the U.S. military make more advanced semiconductors within the United States. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 15:31 IST
Intel wins second phase of contract to help Pentagon develop chips
File Photo. Image Credit: Flickr

Intel Corp on Friday said that it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the U.S. military make more advanced semiconductors within the United States. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called "chiplets" from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption.

Intel declined to disclose a dollar figure for its portion of the contract, which is being overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division. Intel won part of the first phase of the contract in 2019. Intel's work with the Defense Department comes as U.S. officials focus on boosting domestic semiconductor manufacturing in response to the rise of China as a strategic competitor. About 75% of the world's chipmaking capacity is in Asia, with many of the most advanced plants in Taiwan and Korea, within the reach of the Chinese and North Korean militaries.

"I think one of the areas where we can have the most impact on China broadly is re-shoring microelectronics," Ellen Lord, the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer, told the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee in a hearing on Thursday. Intel is one of three companies in the world that can make highly advanced computer chips. The other two - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd - have packaging technology similar to Intel's.

But Intel has been working on the technology longer and can perform the work in the United States, which the other two cannot said Dan Hutcheson, chief executive officer of VLSI Research. "There's no one else with the mix of technology that they have in the United States," he said. "Packaging is a big win for them."

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on 'Serious Men': It's a local character with global appeal

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says theres a reflection of all things Indian in his latest Serious Men, a film which presents the ground reality of the country and yet has the potential to reach the global audience.&#160; Directed by Sudhir Mis...

Maha: Infant found dead in well was murdered, accused held

Police on Friday said that the 10- month-old boy, who was found dead in a well in Maharashtras Satara district, was allegedly murdered by a man, who has been arrested. Police said that the 27-year-old accused used to stalk and harass the in...

Nigeria to reopen federal government schools from Oct 12

Nigeria will allow federal government schools to reopen from October 12, while schools run by states and private owners may open on their own timetables, the education minister said on Friday. New COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, Africas most pop...

Putin says Trump's 'inherent vitality' will see him through COVID-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Donald Trump a swift recovery on Friday after the U.S. president tested positive for COVID-19. I am certain that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with this dangerou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020