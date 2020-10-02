HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day six

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day sixReuters | Paris | Updated: 02-10-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 17:19 IST
Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Friday (all times GMT): 1130 THIEM RACES INTO LAST 16
Third seed Dominic Thiem booked his place in the fourth round at Roland Garros for a fifth consecutive year with a 6-4 6-3 6-1 win over Norway's Casper Ruud. READ MORE:
Thiem schools Ruud to reach fourth round at Roland Garros Svitolina downs Alexandrova to reach French Open fourth round
Polish teenager Swiatek sweeps past Bouchard into last 16 Easy as you like again for Djokovic
Shapovalov suffers fifth set heartbreak against Carballes Baena Ousted Shapovalov takes swipe at schedule, balls and bubble
Fifth seed Tsitsipas swats aside Cuevas to reach third round Kenin huffs and puffs into French Open third round
Ostapenko crushes second seed Pliskova in Paris Ostapenko rediscovers art of dropshot in big Paris win
Jelena Ostapenko v Karolina Pliskova - match stats Muguruza eases into French Open third round
Tunisia's Jabeur plays mind games to climb rankings Former runner-up Stephens crashes out of French Open
Few spectators or none makes little difference to Kvitova Teenager Burel lifts French spirits in Paris
Berrettini keeps Italian flag flying high in Paris Canadian teen Fernandez reaches third round in Paris
Brain over brawn as Canadian Fernandez plots path to top 10 Anisimova faces Halep in rematch, hoping to dedicate win to father
Simona Halep v Amanda Anisimova French Open order of play on Friday
1039 SWIATEK SENDS BOUCHARD PACKING Poland's Iga Swiatek eased past Canadian wildcard Eugenie Bouchard 6-3 6-2 to book a spot in the fourth round of the French Open.
0910 PLAY UNDER WAY AT ROLAND GARROS U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem began his third-round clash against Norwegian 28th seed Casper Ruud on Court Philippe Chatrier.
The temperature was hovering around 15 degrees Celsius and showers are forecast throughout the day. Defending champion Rafa Nadal faces unseeded Italian Stefano Travaglia later in the day.
