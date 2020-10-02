Left Menu
Spark from garbage causes fire in bank

A spark from a fire in a garbage heap spread to a flex banner on the first floor of the building, where a hostel was functioning, and then spread to the ground floor housing the nationalised bank, the police said. An ATM on the side of the building was also damaged in the blaze, they said.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 17:48 IST
Representative image

A fire broke out at a bank here on Friday, damaging a few computers and documents, police said. A spark from a fire in a garbage heap spread to a flex banner on the first floor of the building, where a hostel was functioning, and then spread to the ground floor housing the nationalized bank, the police said.

An ATM on the side of the building was also damaged in the blaze, they said. Being a holiday due to Gandhi Jayanthi there was no one in the hostel and the bank, they said.

On information, Fire and Rescue Services personnel put out the flames, they said, adding that bank officials arrived to assess the damage.

