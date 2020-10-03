Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iyer sizzles, Shaw shines as DC post 228 for 4 against KKR

Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock of 88 not out off 38 balls after Prithvi Shaw's opening act that propelled Delhi Capitals to a commendable 228 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL game held on a batting paradise here on Saturday evening.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 03-10-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 21:41 IST
Iyer sizzles, Shaw shines as DC post 228 for 4 against KKR

Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock of 88 not out off 38 balls after Prithvi Shaw's opening act that propelled Delhi Capitals to a commendable 228 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL game held on a batting paradise here on Saturday evening. If that was not enough, Rishabh Pant (38 off 17 balls) dusted off his rustiness with a quickfire knock.

If the Powerplay belonged to Shaw, who blazed his way to 66 off 41 balls with four boundaries and as many sixes, Iyer dominated the remaining part of the innings with his silken smooth batting as he scythed the opposition attack with seven fours and half a dozen sixes. A few of Iyer's sixes landed either in the top tier or got lost in the car park adjoining the stadium, such was the timing rather than brute force that the DC skipper used.

Containment was never possible on such a track with Capitals batsmen hitting as many as 14 sixes and 18 boundaries in the entire innings. After two good games, young Kamlesh Nagarkoti (1/35 in 3 overs) and Shivam Mavi (0/40 in 3 overs) got harsh lessons as Dinesh Karthik couldn't risk completing their quota of overs.

Patrick Cummins (0/49 in 4 overs) was taken to task by Shaw in the Powerplay as he repeatedly cleared the in-field. Mavi opening the bowling also got the hammering as he lost his length early on, bowling either too full or too short to the DC openers. Such was Shaw's form that even Shikhar Dhawan (26 off 16 balls) was overshadowed despite some decent hits in a 56-run opening stand.

However, the man who entralled one and all was Iyer with some monstrous hits. The two spinners Varun Chakravarthy (1/49 in 4 overs) and Sunil Narine (0/26 in 2 overs) were simply sent into the orbit.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

CM Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras case

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that he is recommending a CBI probe into the Hathras case, amid a growing political storm over the death of the 19-year-old Dalit victim who was assaulted and allegedly gang...

PM Modi to inaugurate mega virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence on Oct 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate RAISE 2020, a mega virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence AI on October 5. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology MeitY and NITI Aayog are organising the mega virtual summit on...

Over 300 people protest in Paris against human rights violations in China

More than 300 people belonging to several groups gathered at the Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris to protest against the human rights violations in China and join the global resistance against the Chinese Communist Party. The...

People's faith in RSS increasing due to its social work: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said peoples faith in the Sangh is constantly increasing because of the social work being done by the organisation. On the first day of his two-day visit to Jaipur, Bhagwat held discussions with RSS worke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020