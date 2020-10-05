Sony Z8H 8K LED TV with 85-inch display launched for a whopping Rs 13,99,990

Sony on Monday launched its first 8K Android TV in India. The Sony Z8H is PS5-ready (PlayStation 5) and features an 85-inch Full-Array LED TV screen with a thin aluminum bezel, Google Assistant built-in, Dolby Atmos and S-Force Front Surround for an immersive sound experience and a dedicated Netflix button.

The 85-inch Sony Z8H smart Android TV is priced at Rs 13,99,990. Starting today, Sony Z8H smart Android TV will be available for purchase via Sony's online and retail stores, and leading e-commerce marketplaces.

Sony Z8H: Specifications and features

Z8H is equipped with Sony's X1 Ultimate picture processor that precisely analyses and processes data to power 8K pictures with four times the resolution of 4K. It features an LCD with 7680 x 4320-pixels resolution, 8K X-tended Dynamic Range Pro that even upscales 4K and 2K images to close to 8K and Sony's unique ambient optimization technology that automatically adjusts picture and sound according to the users' environment.

With Chromecast built-in, users can cast their favorite videos, games and mobile apps on the TV and with Google Assistant and smart speakers, they can control the smart TV with their voice. The Android offers over 5,000 apps and Netflix Calibrated Mode that has been specially developed to enjoy Netflix originals with studio quality.

The Sony Z8H 8K TV is also compatible with Apple AirPlay and Apple HomeKit. Connectivity options onboard the smart TV include WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, 4 x HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 x Ethernet port, and 1 x headphone port.