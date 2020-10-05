Ndabeni-Abrahams opens case with relevant authorities

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has opened a case with the relevant authorities after her WhatsApp account was allegedly hacked.

In a brief statement on Monday, the Ministry said the hacking had resulted in private and confidential information being in the hands of a third party.

"This illegal activity has been reported to relevant authorities and platform owners for action," reads the statement.

Obtaining and distributing information that is illegally obtained is a crime and offenders will be reported to legal authorities, said the Ministry.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)