Ndabeni-Abrahams opens case with relevant authorities
In a brief statement on Monday, the Ministry said the hacking had resulted in private and confidential information being in the hands of a third party.Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-10-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:27 IST
Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has opened a case with the relevant authorities after her WhatsApp account was allegedly hacked.
In a brief statement on Monday, the Ministry said the hacking had resulted in private and confidential information being in the hands of a third party.
"This illegal activity has been reported to relevant authorities and platform owners for action," reads the statement.
Obtaining and distributing information that is illegally obtained is a crime and offenders will be reported to legal authorities, said the Ministry.
(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)
- READ MORE ON:
- Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams