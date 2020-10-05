Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paytm First Games creates Rs 10 crore fund to support Indian developers

In addition to the Rs 10 crore fund, PFG has also set aside Rs 300 crore for investing in growing the market for fantasy sports and other online gaming events during this financial year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:44 IST
Paytm First Games creates Rs 10 crore fund to support Indian developers
Image Credit: Paytm

Paytm First Games (PFG), a fantasy sports gaming platform and a subsidiary of Paytm today announced that it has created a Rs 10 core fund to support homegrown developers and design studios.

PFG will provide Indian developers and studios an opportunity to build innovative and exciting games focused on Indian culture and folk tales. For this, the gaming platform will organize a series of events and hackathons to identify young talented developers and curate potential games.

As part of the initiative, talented developers will be offered technology solutions and mentoring that will help them make games more interactive, seamless and well-designed. In addition, PFG will promote these games on its app and market them to reach to its 80 million-strong gamer base.

Our country has the potential to revolutionize the digital gaming arena with innovative designs, technology, and talent. We believe it's the time to lead the digital gaming sector with Made in India games that becomes a global runaway success. Being a homegrown company we want to play our part in enabling India's gaming ecosystem. Our goal is to support over 200 talented developers, who may not have access to resources comparable to that of big studios

Sudhanshu Gupta, COO Paytm First Games

In addition to the Rs 10 crore fund, PFG has also set aside Rs 300 crore for investing in growing the market for fantasy sports and other online gaming events during this financial year.

Sachin Tendulkar, aka the 'God of Cricket', was recently appointed as the brand ambassador of the Paytm First Games. The cricket legend will not only help create awareness about fantasy sports in the country but would also help the company promote and generate excitement around all sports including kabaddi, football, and basketball.

Paytm is leading efforts to empower Indian app developers after its own app was removed from the Google Play Store. Earlier today, the digital financial services provider announced the launch of a new Android Mini App Store to support young indigenous developers. Thorugh the local app store, Paytm aims to help developers leverage its reach and payments to build new innovative services.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

New president, vice-president for UPASI elected

Prashant Bhansali has been elected as president and M P Cherian as vice-president of United Planters Association of Southern India UPASI for 2020-21, the association said on Monday. Bhansali is Chief Executive Officer of Kairbetta Estates, ...

Turkish drill ship heads back to Turkey from off Cyprus - data

A Turkish drill ship has left the area where it was operating southwest of Cyprus and reached Turkeys coast, Refinitiv Eikon shipping data showed on Monday, in a move the European Union said would help to ease tensions in the east Mediterra...

CPI(M), CPI delegation to meet family of Hathras gangrape victim on Oct 6

A joint delegation of the Communist Party of India Marxist and the Communist Party of India CPI will visit Hathras in Uttar Pradesh on October 6 to meet the family members of the Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped, party ...

"BJP s hollow threats will not shake us nor will we bow down to pressure tactics": D K Suresh

Congress Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumars brother and MP from Bengaluru Rural D K Suresh on Monday said they were completely cooperating with CBI officials who are conducting searches at their properties, as he asserted that they wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020