Paytm First Games creates Rs 10 crore fund to support Indian developers

Paytm First Games (PFG), a fantasy sports gaming platform and a subsidiary of Paytm today announced that it has created a Rs 10 core fund to support homegrown developers and design studios.

PFG will provide Indian developers and studios an opportunity to build innovative and exciting games focused on Indian culture and folk tales. For this, the gaming platform will organize a series of events and hackathons to identify young talented developers and curate potential games.

As part of the initiative, talented developers will be offered technology solutions and mentoring that will help them make games more interactive, seamless and well-designed. In addition, PFG will promote these games on its app and market them to reach to its 80 million-strong gamer base.

Our country has the potential to revolutionize the digital gaming arena with innovative designs, technology, and talent. We believe it's the time to lead the digital gaming sector with Made in India games that becomes a global runaway success. Being a homegrown company we want to play our part in enabling India's gaming ecosystem. Our goal is to support over 200 talented developers, who may not have access to resources comparable to that of big studios Sudhanshu Gupta, COO Paytm First Games

In addition to the Rs 10 crore fund, PFG has also set aside Rs 300 crore for investing in growing the market for fantasy sports and other online gaming events during this financial year.

Sachin Tendulkar, aka the 'God of Cricket', was recently appointed as the brand ambassador of the Paytm First Games. The cricket legend will not only help create awareness about fantasy sports in the country but would also help the company promote and generate excitement around all sports including kabaddi, football, and basketball.

Paytm is leading efforts to empower Indian app developers after its own app was removed from the Google Play Store. Earlier today, the digital financial services provider announced the launch of a new Android Mini App Store to support young indigenous developers. Thorugh the local app store, Paytm aims to help developers leverage its reach and payments to build new innovative services.