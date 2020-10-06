Left Menu
G Suite rebranded to Google Workspace

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-10-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 18:25 IST
G Suite, an integrated suite of secure, cloud-native collaboration and productivity tools by Google has been rebranded to Google Workplace to better equip customers for the future of work, the search giant said on Tuesday.

Google Workplace includes all of the productivity apps including Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more tools to create, communicate, and collaborate more easily. With this rebranding, users will see new four-color icons for Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Meet, and collaborative content creation tools like Docs, Sheets, Slides that are part of the Workplace family over the course of the next several weeks.

"Google Workspace embodies our vision for a future where work is more flexible, time is more precious, and enabling stronger human connections becomes even more important. It's a vision we've been building toward for more than a decade, and one we're excited to bring to life together with you," Google wrote in a blog post.

Further, Google said it is evolving its editions to provide more tailored offerings so that customers get the most out of Google Workspace. The new editions for smaller businesses will make it easy and cost-effective to get started with Google Workspace, including best-in-class collaboration and productivity tools, security protections, and administrative controls.

On the other hand, the editions for larger enterprises include additional productivity features, enterprise-grade administrative controls, and Google's most advanced security and compliance capabilities.

While Basic and Business customers' current G Suite subscriptions and related services will continue to function as they do today until they migrate to one of the new editions, G Suite Enterprise subscription will be automatically migrated to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus.

In the coming months, Google Workspace will also expand to education and nonprofit customers. Education customers can continue to access productivity and collaboration tools including Classroom, Assignments, Gmail, Drive, Docs, Meet etc. via G Suite for Education. G Suite for Nonprofits will continue to be available to eligible organizations through the Google for Nonprofits program.

