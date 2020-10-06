Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt running artificial intelligence-based pilot projects in six UTs: IT secretary

The government is running artificial intelligence (AI)-based pilot projects in six Union territories in the field of health care, and such projects in education, agriculture, social justice, criminal justice as well as investigation are also being worked out, Electronics and IT Secretary Ajay Sawhney said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:34 IST
Govt running artificial intelligence-based pilot projects in six UTs: IT secretary
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The government is running artificial intelligence (AI)-based pilot projects in six Union territories in the field of health care, and such projects in education, agriculture, social justice, criminal justice as well as investigation are also being worked out, Electronics and IT Secretary Ajay Sawhney said on Tuesday. McKinsey Head (Global Analytics) Noshir Kaka said the development in the field of AI in India can add around USD 500 billion to the economy over the next four-and-a-half years based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aspiration to make the country a USD 5-trillion economy.

Speaking at the RAISE 2020 summit, Sawhney said AI is moving towards being an ecosystem that includes database, authorised service provider, authorised service agency and authorised registrar, among others. "We are trying to move forward to make this happen in all the important domains in the economy, starting with health care. It's not just announced but being rolled out in pilot phase in six Union territories," Sawhney said.

He added that data resources that are created to deliver a project can be shared across several projects in a structured manner to create new solutions on top of the projects. Kaka said that going by the vision of the prime minister to make India a USD 5-trillion economy, AI can contribute around 10 per cent to it in the next four-and-a-half years.

"If you look at our prime minister's aspiration of reaching a USD 5-trillion economy by 2025, we think that a combination of AI plus data can deliver up to 10 per cent of that. "Ten per cent or USD 500 billion in 4.5 years is larger than what our tax services industry has created in 30 years," Kaka said.

He said India is the most unique country where you can see opportunities from AI in agriculture as large as it is in banking. "There is no other country possibly in the world that you can see. Banking and agriculture sectors could be between USD 60 billion and 80 billion each." He added that the energy sector is another area that offers huge potential for the use of AI. The National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence has highlighted the potential of AI in boosting India's annual growth rate by 1.3 percentage points by 2035 and identified priority sectors for the deployment of AI with the government's support.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Study suggests connection between social media, hate crime

In a recent study, researchers have explored the connection between social media and hate crimes. The study has been published in the Journal of the European Economic Association.The study displayed a reduction of over 10 per cent in the pr...

Russian COVID-19 vaccine trials have yet to start in Brazil, lagging rivals

Testing of Russias Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine has not begun in Brazil, while its British and Chinese rivals have already begun to file partial results from clinical Phase III trials, the Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday. Br...

Boeing says pandemic will cut demand for planes for a decade

Boeing is lowering its expectations around demand for new planes over the next decade as the coronavirus pandemic continues to undercut air travel. The company on Tuesday predicted that the world will need 18,350 new commercial airplanes in...

India to operate two more Vande Bharat flights to China

India plans to operate two Vande Bharat flights from Delhi and the Chinese city of Guangzhou on October 23 and 30 to facilitate the travel of Indians stranded due to the COVID-19 lockdowns. Air India is planning to operate two flights on Gu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020