Guest Mode coming to Google Assistant

Google Assistant will soon get a Guest mode that will make it easier to control the voice-assistant. While in Guest Mode, the assistant will not save interactions to users' Google Account.

In a blog post, Google said, "Every day, Google Assistant helps people get things done in their home, whether it's suggesting a new recipe you might like or reminding you of your next appointment. But there are times you may not want your Assistant interactions saved to your Google Account. That's why in the coming weeks, we'll be introducing Guest mode a new way to use your Google Assistant on home devices."

To activate the Guest Mode, users will have to simply give a voice command to the Google Assistant and they can turn it off at any time to get the full, personalized experience again.

At present, Google Assistant allows users to delete activity or interactions from their Google Account just by giving voice commands like "Hey Google, delete the last thing I said to you" or "Hey Google, delete everything I said to you last week." However, with Guest Mode, users will be able to easily control their privacy and overall experience with the Google Assistant.

Furthermore, Google said it will soon be introducing a redesigned critical alert if it detects a serious Google Account security issue. The new spoof-resistant alerts will automatically be displayed within a Google app, eliminating the need to check email or phone alerts. The new alert feature will have a limited roll out in the coming weeks and expand more broadly early next year.