Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy F41 launched for Rs 16,999 in India; first sale on Oct 16

Samsung's first F-series smartphone, the Galaxy F41, made its global debut in India today. Key highlights of the device include a Super AMOLED display, 64MP triple camera and 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.

The Galaxy F41 will be offered in Fusion Green, Fusion Blue and Fusion Black color options and two memory configurations- 6GB+64GB priced at Rs 16,999 and 6GB+128GB storage variant priced at Rs 17,999. The device will go on sale via Samsung Shop and Flipkart starting October 16.

Flipkart customers will be able to grab the Galaxy F41 during Big Billion Days at a discounted price tag of Rs 15,499 and an additional 10 percent instant discount with SBI Credit card and Debit card transactions.

Galaxy F41: Specifications

Display

The Samsung Galaxy F41 boasts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a peak brightness of 420 nits. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication.

Performance

The Galaxy F41 adopts the Exynos 9611 octa-core processor paired with Mali G72 GPU and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.

The phone packs a massive 6,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 21 hours of web browsing, 26 hours of video playback and up to 119 hours of music playback on a single charge. It supports 15W fast-charging technology that fully charges the phone in 160 minutes.

Camera

The phone houses a triple rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with 123-degree field-of-view and a 5-megapixel macro lens with live focus. The rear camera supports the Single Take feature that produces multiple photos and videos with just one take and 4k video shooting.

On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper housed in the waterdrop notch

Connectivity

The Galaxy F41 comes with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

