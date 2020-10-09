Samsung Galaxy A42 5G detailed specs revealed

It's been more than a month since Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A42 5G smartphone at the 'Life Unstoppable' event. The phone is set to hit stores in Europe in November and is priced at EUR369 (approx. Rs 31,800).

While announcing the device which is Samsung's cheapest 5G phone yet, the company revealed very little information about it. However, an infographic that comes courtesy of SamMobile has revealed more details, almost everything, about the Galaxy A42 5G.

The Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a waterdrop notch that houses a 20-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.2 aperture. The fingerprint sensor is integrated under the display.

Under the hood, it has an unnamed octa-core chipset (dual 2.2 GHz + Hexa 1.8 GHz) which seems to be Qualcomm's newly-launched Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform. The processor is paired with 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD.

Further, the Galaxy A42 5G is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W Adaptive fast-charging support. The quad-camera setup at the back includes a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth camera with live focus.

The Galaxy A42 5G has three color variants- Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot White, and Prism Dot Gray.