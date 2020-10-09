Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tech Mahindra expands alliance with BMC Software

With increased resilience on hybrid IT resources, organisations are now focused on streamlining the business and IT operations to accelerate their digital transformation journey, Tech Mahindra Global Head - Infrastructure and Cloud Services Sudhir Nair said. "The partnership with BMC Software is in line with our TechMNxt charter and will further strengthen our ability to provide enhanced support leveraging Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations and analytics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 13:20 IST
Tech Mahindra expands alliance with BMC Software
Representative image

IT services major Tech Mahindra on Friday said it has expanded its strategic alliance with BMC Software to enable digital transformation for global enterprises. The multi-tiered partnership will focus on increasing agility and reducing time to market by leveraging AIOps (Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations) and analytics, a statement said. Tech Mahindra is a part of BMC Software's Global Outsourcers and Systems Integrators (GOSI) Program that focuses on mutual business growth, vertical solution offerings, joint marketing, skill enhancement and a dedicated BMC Software Center of Excellence (COE), it added.

As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra and BMC Software will jointly work towards driving global opportunities in areas including sales, marketing, presales, technical support, trainings, and certifications amongst others, the statement said. "The collaboration will enable clients leverage cutting-edge services with BMC Software toolsets, powered by Tech Mahindra Infrastructure services. "Tech Mahindra and BMC Software aims to reinvent business operations through best-in-class solution offerings for next-generation service and operations management, multi-cloud management, and automation to streamline business applications, enhance business delivery, and reduce risk," it added. With increased resilience on hybrid IT resources, organisations are now focused on streamlining the business and IT operations to accelerate their digital transformation journey, Tech Mahindra Global Head - Infrastructure and Cloud Services Sudhir Nair said.

"The partnership with BMC Software is in line with our TechMNxt charter and will further strengthen our ability to provide enhanced support leveraging Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations and analytics. "By incorporating BMC Software products in our platforms such as TACTiX (infrastructure operations), iCOPS (cloud operations) and mPAC (Hybrid, Multi-Cloud management platform), we will be able to help enterprises achieve increased agility and faster time to market," he added. Tech Mahindra with its leading technology and software capabilities along with BMC Software's expertise in IT management, will provide a competitive edge to enterprises with agility, customer centricity, and actionable insights to drive innovation and deliver growth in a disruptive market. The partnership will also offer multiple BMC Software offerings including BMC TrueSight, Control-M, Remedy ITSM (for on premise deployments), and BMC Helix ITSM (software-as-a-service).

BMC Software Vice President Global Outsourcers and Integrators Kurt Brown said the companies will help clients implement strategic cloud migration plans with a long-term view and evolution to an Autonomous Digital Enterprise. "Our collaboration with Tech Mahindra now means we have some of the world's top cloud experts working side by side to help our clients realize their business potential. Tech Mahindra has one of the largest pools of BMC-accredited resources on the planet and a long history of successful BMC implementations," he added.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to cancel CLAT 2020 or stay counselling process

The Supreme Court Friday refused to either cancel the Common Law Admission Test CLAT-2020 or stay the counseling process and asked five candidates, who were seeking quashing of the exam alleging technical glitches, to give their grievances ...

Total active COVID-19 cases in India dips below 9 lakh after a month: MoHFW

For the first time after a month, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in India dipped below the 9 lakh mark with 8.93 active cases reported on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. The last time the numbe...

HC rejects PIL claiming EPF Act not being followed while enrolling members

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a PIL which claimed that the Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act of 1952 and the schemes framed under it were not being followed while enrolling members. A bench of Chief Justice ...

"Times are very difficult": Sena on ex-CBI chief's 'suicide'

The Shiv Sena on Friday said the alleged suicide by former CBI director Ashwani Kumar was shocking and wondered why no one was interested in knowing the exact reason for his mysterious death. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said, It...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020