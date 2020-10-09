Left Menu
iPhone 12 launch event: Here's everything we know about upcoming series

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 15:46 IST
iPhone 12 launch event: Here's everything we know about upcoming series

Apple is prepping for the October 13 event where it will launch the iPhone 12 series comprising the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

According to new information from leaker Jon Prosser, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro will be released this month whereas the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will hit the stores later in November.

As for the price and specifications, Ice Universe today shared a screenshot of a Weibo post by 'Kang' that reveals the price, storage variants and key details of the upcoming series.

"From the past, Kang's information is very accurate, so I suggest you take it seriously," Ice Universe tweeted. Here's is what the post reveals about the iPhone 12 lineup:

iPhone 12 Mini

  • Display: 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR / Ceramic Shield glass screen
  • Storage: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB
  • Others: Dolby Vision, Smart Data Mode, Dual camera (wide, ultra-wide), Smart HDR 3
  • Starting Price: USD 699
  • Pre-order: November 6/7
  • Release: November 13/14

iPhone 12

  • Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR / Ceramic Shield glass screen
  • Storage: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB
  • Others: Dolby Vision, Smart Data Mode, Dual camera (wide, ultra-wide), Smart HDR 3, Deep Fusion
  • Starting Price: USD799
  • Pre-order: October 16/17
  • Release: October 23/24

Both iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 will be offered in black, white, red, blue, and green color options

iPhone 12 Pro

  • Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR / Ceramic Shield glass screen
  • Camera: wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle with 7P lens and 52mm telephoto + LiDAR, 4x optical zoom
  • Others: Dolby Vision, Smart Data Mode, Smart HDR 3, Deep Fusion
  • Storage: 128GB, 256G, and 512GB
  • Starting Price: USD999
  • Pre-order: October 16/17
  • Release: October 23/24

iPhone 12 Pro Max

  • Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR / Ceramic Shield glass screen
  • Camera: wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle with 7P lens, and 65mm telephoto + LiDAR, 5x optical zoom
  • Others: Dolby Vision, Smart Data Mode, Smart HDR 3, Deep Fusion
  • Storage: 128GB, 256G, and 512GB
  • Starting Price: USD1,099
  • Pre-order: November 13/14
  • Release: November 20/21

Both iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be offered in gold, silver, graphite and blue color options

