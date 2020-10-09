iPhone 12 launch event: Here's everything we know about upcoming series

Apple is prepping for the October 13 event where it will launch the iPhone 12 series comprising the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

According to new information from leaker Jon Prosser, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro will be released this month whereas the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will hit the stores later in November.

Updated info from my sources about the October 13th iPhone event. 1. Digitimes was correct earlier in the year. 6.1 devices will come first. Mini & Pro Max in Nov.As for pricing, I don't personally have any updated info. Source is saying $649 starting price for Mini (64GB) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 9, 2020

As for the price and specifications, Ice Universe today shared a screenshot of a Weibo post by 'Kang' that reveals the price, storage variants and key details of the upcoming series.

This is the latest version. Some date information has been modified. Link: https: //m.weibo.cn/1694917363/4558122712039511 pic.twitter.com/9Y0SnRL2Mq — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 9, 2020

"From the past, Kang's information is very accurate, so I suggest you take it seriously," Ice Universe tweeted. Here's is what the post reveals about the iPhone 12 lineup:

iPhone 12 Mini

Display: 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR / Ceramic Shield glass screen

Storage: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB

Others: Dolby Vision, Smart Data Mode, Dual camera (wide, ultra-wide), Smart HDR 3

Starting Price: USD 699

Pre-order: November 6/7

Release: November 13/14

iPhone 12

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR / Ceramic Shield glass screen

Storage: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB

Others: Dolby Vision, Smart Data Mode, Dual camera (wide, ultra-wide), Smart HDR 3, Deep Fusion

Starting Price: USD799

Pre-order: October 16/17

Release: October 23/24

Both iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 will be offered in black, white, red, blue, and green color options

iPhone 12 Pro

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR / Ceramic Shield glass screen

Camera: wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle with 7P lens and 52mm telephoto + LiDAR, 4x optical zoom

Others: Dolby Vision, Smart Data Mode, Smart HDR 3, Deep Fusion

Storage: 128GB, 256G, and 512GB

Starting Price: USD999

Pre-order: October 16/17

Release: October 23/24

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR / Ceramic Shield glass screen

Camera: wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle with 7P lens, and 65mm telephoto + LiDAR, 5x optical zoom

Others: Dolby Vision, Smart Data Mode, Smart HDR 3, Deep Fusion

Storage: 128GB, 256G, and 512GB

Starting Price: USD1,099

Pre-order: November 13/14

Release: November 20/21

Both iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be offered in gold, silver, graphite and blue color options