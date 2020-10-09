scoreboardPTI | Sharjah | Updated: 09-10-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 21:31 IST
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals here on Friday.
Delhi Capitals Innings: Prithvi Shaw c and b Jofra Archer 19 Shikhar Dhawan c Jaiswal b Jofra Archer 5 Shreyas Iyer run out (Jaiswal) 22 Rishabh Pant run out (sub)Vohra/Rahul Tewatia) 5 Marcus Stoinis c Steven Smith b Rahul Tewatia 39 Shimron Hetmyer c Rahul Tewatia b Kartik Tyagi 45 Harshal Patel c Rahul Tewatia b Jofra Archer 16 Axar Patel c Jos Buttler b Andrew Tye 17 Kagiso Rabada not out 2 Ravichandran Ashwin not out 0 Extras: (B-4, LB-3, W-5, NB-2) 14 Total: (For 8 wkts, 20 Overs) 184 Fall of Wickets: 12-1, 42-2, 50-3, 79-4, 109-5, 149-6, 181-7, 183-8
Bowler: Varun Aaron 2-0-25-0, Jofra Archer 4-0-24-3, Kartik Tyagi 4-0-35-1, Andrew Tye 4-0-50-1, Shreyas Gopal 2-0-23-0, Rahul Tewatia 4-0-20-1.