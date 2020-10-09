Left Menu
Development News Edition

India can be AI capital, policy framework for technology can accelerate development: Chandrasekaran

India can become the artificial intelligence (AI) capital of the world because of the talent pool and complex problems that it has, and a policy framework for the technology can accelerate development, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 22:38 IST
India can be AI capital, policy framework for technology can accelerate development: Chandrasekaran
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

India can become the artificial intelligence (AI) capital of the world because of the talent pool and complex problems that it has, and a policy framework for the technology can accelerate development, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Friday. He said AI can shape the future and direction of the country.

"India clearly has the potential to become the AI capital of the world. The reason I say this is not just because I am here in India and I love India and so on. We are in a sweet spot where we have talent and a kind of complexity that only AI can solve," Chandrasekaran said while speaking at RAISE Summit. He said if India is able to solve the problems using AI, then the solutions can spread to developing as well as developed nations.

"For the coming decade to be India's decade, to my mind there are two challenges. On the one hand, solving the access challenge to make every service like healthcare, education available to every citizen irrespective of the place where they live..." Chandrasekaran said. The other challenge is to provide meaningful and productive futuristic jobs for the vast population of India, he added.

"Right now the global digital economy is in fact headed towards a splintered future. That will limit the scalability and potential of entire platform economics because of issues related to data governance. "Solving for data governance, specifically what should be the global standard for data residency -- localisation, privacy and security -- are very important steps for our long term success. I think developing a policy framework will accelerate development of AI and AI based solutions in a significant way," Chandrasekaran said.

He said AI and AI-based solutions, tools and technologies should not be put to use for the elite and instead should be used for the common man. "This means our vision should not be centred around software professionals and data scientists and other white collar workers. But our vision should include farmers, truck drivers, shopkeepers, teachers and everyone else," Chandrasekaran said.

The government is looking to use AI for various applications including resolving language barriers that people of the country face while communicating, enhancing agriculture productivity, among others. The National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence (NSAI) had highlighted that the potential of AI in boosting India's annual growth rate by 1.3 percentage points by 2035 and identified priority sectors for deployment of AI with government's support. Chandrasekaran said, "As the world's largest democracy and as a place where data is getting created at such a high volume and where there are many problems, all of which can be solved through AI, I really think India should seize the opportunity to lead this globally. We should not lose the momentum, but we should quickly get into execution."

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Jets players and coaches sent home after positive COVID-19 test

The New York Jets sent their team and coaches home on Friday as a precaution after a player received a presumed positive COVID-19 test result, according to a report on the National Football Leagues website httpswww.nfl.comnewsjets-sent-home...

New Northern Ireland curbs likely to tackle 'grave' COVID-19 spread

The spread of COVID-19 in Northern Ireland is getting more grave by the hour and further restrictions will likely be imposed soon, the British-run regions health minister said on Friday after another daily record number of cases. A rapid su...

Man found hanging from tree in handcuff after fleeing from custody: Police

A 30-year-old man, held on suspicion of mobile theft, allegedly fled from police custody, following which his body was found hanging from a tree in Jharkhands Dhanbad district on Friday, officials said. Police claimed that Prakash Gorai die...

India can be AI capital, policy framework for technology can accelerate development: Chandrasekaran

India can become the artificial intelligence AI capital of the world because of the talent pool and complex problems that it has, and a policy framework for the technology can accelerate development, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020