Left Menu
Development News Edition

OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro getting Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 19:57 IST
OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro getting Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update

OnePlus has started rolling out the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The OTA update not only brings the latest features from Android 11 but also fixes bugs and improves the overall stability of both the devices.

As always, the OTA update is being rolled out to a limited number of users while a broader rollout will take place in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs. Here's the complete changelog for the latest OTA update:

System

  • Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details.
  • Brand-new weather UI supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. You can have day and night at your hand now.
  • Optimized stability on some third-party applications and improved user experience.

Game Space

  • Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience.
  • Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram and WhatsApp. (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
  • Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.

Ambient Display

  • Added Always-on ambient Display function, custom Schedule/All day option included. (To set: Settings > Display > Ambient Display)
  • Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to phone usage data. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
  • Newly added 10 new clock styles. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)

Dark Mode

  • Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.
  • Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (To set: Settings > Display > Dark Mode > Turn on automatically > Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range.)

Zen Mode

  • Added 5 new themes (ocean, space, grassland, and so on), and more timing options.
  • Included the Group feature in Zen Mode, now you can invite your friends and enable the Zen Mode together.

Gallery

  • Story function supported, automatically forming weekly videos with photos and video in storage.
  • Loading speed optimized, and the image preview is now faster.

Others

  • The widget on the desktop might disappear. It can be set as followed: Long press on the desktop -"Widget" - "Settings" - Select the widget.

Further, the OxygenOS 11 will be rolled out to the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus Nord in the future, the company said in a post on its community forum.

TRENDING

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

Sherlock Season 5: Moffat, Gatiss are looking into Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's original stories

Sherlock Holmes 3 cast revealed, third movie to bring back lead actors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Tennis-French Open champion Iga Swiatek

Factbox on Iga Swiatek, who defeated Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1 to win her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open on Saturday. Age 19Nation Poland WTA ranking 54 Highest ranking 48Seeding Unseeded Grand Slam titles 1 French Open 2020ROAD TO FI...

Tennis-Swiatek wins French Open, becomes first Pole to win Grand Slam singles title

Teenager Iga Swiatek became the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles title when she beat American fourth seed Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1 in the French Open final on Saturday.The 19-year-old, who did not drop a set throughout the claycou...

Serbia tests Chinese drones, Russian jets at major exercise

Russian-made jet fighters, helicopter gunships and tanks fired at ground targets while Chinese combat drones flew overhead on Saturday at the desolate Pester training ground in Serbias westernmost region in a show of revamped military power...

Motor racing-Bottas beats Hamilton to Eifel Grand Prix pole

Valtteri Bottas seized pole position for the Eifel Grand Prix on Saturday with Mercedes teammate and Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton alongside on the front row of the grid at the Nuerburgring. Red Bulls Max Verstappen, who ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020