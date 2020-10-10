OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro getting Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update

OnePlus has started rolling out the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The OTA update not only brings the latest features from Android 11 but also fixes bugs and improves the overall stability of both the devices.

As always, the OTA update is being rolled out to a limited number of users while a broader rollout will take place in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs. Here's the complete changelog for the latest OTA update:

System

Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details.

Brand-new weather UI supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. You can have day and night at your hand now.

Optimized stability on some third-party applications and improved user experience.

Game Space

Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience.

Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram and WhatsApp. (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)

Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.

Ambient Display

Added Always-on ambient Display function, custom Schedule/All day option included. (To set: Settings > Display > Ambient Display)

Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to phone usage data. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)

Newly added 10 new clock styles. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)

Dark Mode

Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.

Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (To set: Settings > Display > Dark Mode > Turn on automatically > Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range.)

Zen Mode

Added 5 new themes (ocean, space, grassland, and so on), and more timing options.

Included the Group feature in Zen Mode, now you can invite your friends and enable the Zen Mode together.

Gallery

Story function supported, automatically forming weekly videos with photos and video in storage.

Loading speed optimized, and the image preview is now faster.

Others

The widget on the desktop might disappear. It can be set as followed: Long press on the desktop -"Widget" - "Settings" - Select the widget.

Further, the OxygenOS 11 will be rolled out to the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus Nord in the future, the company said in a post on its community forum.