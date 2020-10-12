Media staffer, 4 bank employees briefly stuck in office lift

A media staffer and four bank employees were briefly stuck in their office elevator during the massive power outage in Mumbai on Monday morning. They later managed to open the elevator door and come out.

According to an NDTV staffer, he got into the elevator in a building in the Lower Parel area here around 10.45 am to reach his office for the 11 am bulletin. Suddenly, the power supply went off and he along with four other bank staffers got stuck in the lift.

Due to the unavailability of mobile networks inside the lift, they could not call anyone on phone for help, he said. The bank staffers who were stuck in the lift started panicking, but he asked them not to get worried.

"We started pressing the lift bell for help. After five to ten minutes, we managed to open the door and come out of the lift. Security guards of the building also reached the spot," he said. Later, the lift service was resumed with the help of power back up, he added.

While being stuck in the lift, the media staffer also shot a video that went viral on social media...