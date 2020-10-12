Left Menu
Haryana govt launches mobile water testing labs

The work under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide tap water to rural households by 2024, is being done on a war footing and it gives a lot of emphasis on water quality surveillance and monitoring, the ministry said in a statement. "Taking cognisance of the pressing need for water testing, the government of Haryana has come up with a novel approach by launching a state of the art mobile water testing laboratory van, fully equipped with multi-parameter system containing analysers/ sensor/ probes/ instruments meant for water testing," the statement said.

The Haryana government has launched a mobile water testing laboratory van, fully equipped with a multi-parameter system containing analysers, sensor, probes and instruments meant for assessing water quality, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Monday. Water quality in Haryana is mainly affected by constituents like total dissolved solids (TDS), fluoride, nitrate, iron and alkalinity. The work under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide tap water to rural households by 2024, is being done on a war footing and it gives a lot of emphasis on water quality surveillance and monitoring, the ministry said in a statement.

"Taking cognisance of the pressing need for water testing, the government of Haryana has come up with a novel approach by launching a state of the art mobile water testing laboratory van, fully equipped with multi-parameter system containing analysers/ sensor/ probes/ instruments meant for water testing," the statement said. This mobile water testing lab is GPS-enabled for location tracking. The analysed sample data can be transmitted to a centralised Public Health Engineering Department server via GPRS/3G connectivity with power backup.

It also provides on-site recording and reporting of results through a smartphone or similar device with the ability to send results direct to a web-based secure central server. This mobile van also has a fully automated sensor-based analysis controlled by centrally commanded software. The LED display unit in the mobile lab gives an instant display of the results immediately after analysis.

The lab is capable of measuring different water quality parameters like pH, alkalinity, TDS, hardness, residual chlorine, zinc, nitrite, fluoride, turbidity and micro-biological test of water samples. It will help in quickly identifying the water quality problem on the spot at a site, the statement said.

The mobile testing van will be stationed at State Water Testing Laboratory, Karnal, and its area of operation will be throughout Haryana. "This new facility will provide access to water-testing facility even at the remotest corner of the state. Further, in the event of outbreak of water-borne disease, these vans can be deployed on-site for effective management and quick access to water test reports. "Besides, they can also be used for counter checking of quality of testing from all laboratories," the statement said.

The Jal Jeevan Mission gives a lot of emphasis on water quality surveillance and monitoring, it said. It mandates that in every village, five persons especially women to be trained for use of 'Field Test Kits' so that water can be tested..

