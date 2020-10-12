Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Four things to watch for at Apple's iPhone launch event

A FLAGSHIP IPHONE FOR EVERYONE ELSE As with the previous year, analysts expect a plain iPhone 12 model that will likely have cheaper screen technology and fewer cameras, but otherwise retain features from the top-of-the-line model such as new same "A14" processor chips.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 19:36 IST
FACTBOX-Four things to watch for at Apple's iPhone launch event
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

On Tuesday, Apple Inc will broadcast an event from its Cupertino, California campus and is widely expected to announce new iPhones that can tap 5G wireless data networks.

Apple teased the event's announcement with the tagline "Hi, speed," a possible allusion to the far faster speeds that some variations of 5G can deliver. Apple is far from the first phone maker to launch 5G phones. Indeed, nearly all of its rivals such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have 5G models on store shelves already. Apple's entrance to the fray is likely to bring fresh attention to the technology, even if U.S. carriers are still years away from rolling out the fastest versions.

Here's a closer look at what analysts expect Apple to announce. A FLAGSHIP IPHONE FOR PROS

Starting with last year's iPhone models, Apple forked its iPhone 11 flagship devices into a "Pro" variant that packed more cameras and an upgraded screen starting at a $1,000 while the standard flagship cost $700. Analysts expect a similar split this year, with two iPhone "Pro" models, one of which could feature a larger screen than last year's largest "Max" model. Some analysts expect a 3D camera to assist with features like augmented reality, similar to a sensor that Apple put into some iPad models earlier this year. Both iPhone Pro models are likely to have 5G features. A FLAGSHIP IPHONE FOR EVERYONE ELSE

As with the previous year, analysts expect a plain iPhone 12 model that will likely have cheaper screen technology and fewer cameras, but otherwise retain features from the top-of-the-line model such as new same "A14" processor chips. Look for this model to come in only one size, arrive in the middle of Apple's pricing range and be the phone Apple promotes as the right choice for most users. POCKETS OF THE WORLD, REJOICE

Apple's iPhones have steadily grown in size since their debut in 2007, and the most recent flagships can strain even the roomiest pants pockets. Fans of phones that can be comfortably used with one hand are stuck with Apple's iPhone SE, whose design harkens back to the 2014 iPhone 6 despite having a newer processor chip. Analysts this year expect Apple to show a smaller version of its flagship - perhaps called the iPhone 12 Mini - that will have features such as a screen with far smaller bezel but in form factor closer to the iPhone SE.

This model is likely to be Apple's lowest price flagship, but a major question is whether it will support the fastest variant of 5G called millimeter wave. Millimeter wave technology requires new radio chips that drive up the cost of phones - some Android phones with the feature cost more than their other 5G cousins - and take up space inside the phone. A SMALLER HOMEPOD

Apple was a late comer to the smart speaker market, launching its HomePod in early 2018, well after rivals Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google had come to dominate the market. Apple has not released an update to the HomePod since then, but analysts expect a smaller, cheaper speaker, possibly called the HomePod Mini, though it is unclear whether Apple will match the $40 price tag for some of Amazon and Google's smallest speakers.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

CM Jagan trying to kill 'baby capital' of Andhra Pradesh, says Nara Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh lambasted YSRCP government for hatching conspiracies to kill baby capital of Andhra Pradesh. Despite the audacious and humiliating comments by YSRCP ministers and leaders, people of the region have...

Delhi records worst air quality since February; wind direction shift may bring relief

Delhi recorded its worst air quality since February on Monday as the concentration of fine particulate matters PM2.5 and PM10 increased to their highest recorded levels this season. However, the Ministry of Earth Sciences air quality monito...

Providing LTC benefits, festival advance to employees mere announcements, fraud with people: Cong

The Congress on Monday said the governments measures of providing LTC benefits and a festival advance to its employees are mere announcements and a fraud with people to make headlines that would not help boost demand in the economy. Address...

Now You See Me 3 is likely to return with previous villains, what more we know

Will Now You See Me 3 ever happen The future of third movie is obvious due to a vital announcement made by the Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer in favour of it. Read further to get the latest updates on it.Now You See Me 3 is going to be quite ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020