Vivo V20 goes official in India; V20 SE to launch soon

The Vivo V20 comes with an anti-fingerprint vacuum coating and a 7.38mm slim body. It features an Anti-Glare Matte Glass and a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400-pixels resolution and a waterdrop notch. 

New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 12:52 IST
The Vivo V20 has gone official in India. The phone comes with a sleek design, an AMOLED display, a dual-tone camera setup and a fast-charging battery.

Starting today, the Vivo V20 is available for pre-order in three color options- Midnight Jazz, Sunset Melody Color, Moonlight Sonata and two storage variants- the 8GB+128GB model priced at Rs 24,990 and the 8GB+256GB model priced at Rs 27,990. The phone will go on sale starting on November 20 via vivo.com and Flipkart.

At the launch event, Vivo announced that the V20 SE will soon be coming to India. It will be offered in Gravity Black and Aquamarine Green color options.

Vivo V20: Specifications

Under the hood, the phone is armored with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with a 33W FlashCharge fast-charging solution that takes the power level from 0 to 65 percent in just 30 minutes.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V20 has a triple rear camera module comprising a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. Additional camera features include- Motion Autofocus, Eye Autofocus, Super Night Mode, Tripod Night Mode and Ultra-Stable Video.

On the front, it features a 44-megapixel Eye Autofocus selfie snapper that supports 4k video shooting, slo-mo video shooting, Super Night selfie and more features.

The Vivo V20 runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. Connectivity options include Dual-SIM; WiFi802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.1; GPS/A-GPS; NFC, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The fingerprint sensor is placed under the screen.

