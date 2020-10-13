Samsung unveils new SD cards with exceptional speeds, improved durability

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new lineup of SD cards that are claimed to deliver exceptional speeds and improved durability. The PRO Plus and EVO Plus SD cards are designed to meet the unique needs of content creators and general consumers who work across a wide range of devices including DSLR, mirrorless and compact cameras, camcorders and PCs.

The new lineup of Samsung's PRO Plus and EVO Plus SD cards will be available in October in four storage capacities- 32GB, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. Both come with a 10-year limited warranty.

Talking about the specifications, the PRO Plus SD cards offer sequential read and write speeds of up to 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively, allowing professional photographers, cinematographers and YouTubers to capture flawless 4K UHD videos and burst shots.

On the other hand, the EVO Plus SD cards deliver transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s that ensures smooth playback when editing 4K as well as Full HD videos.

Both lineups of SD cards come with comprehensive seven-proof protection including from water, temperature, X-rays up to 100mGy, magnets up to 15,000 gauss, shocks up to 1,500Gs, drops of up to 5 meters and wearout- withstanding up to 10,000 swipes.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Mike Mang, vice president of the Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics, said, "For years, consumers around the world have trusted Samsung to deliver high-performance memory cards in a variety of capacities that meet their unique needs. Samsung has gone beyond that with the PRO Plus and EVO Plus SD cards, providing additional layers of protective measures to withstand intensive usage and the most rugged conditions."